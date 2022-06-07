GIRLS LACROSSE
Beverly 12, Woburn 11: The Panthers shined in their Division 1 tournament opener thanks to five goals and six draw controls from senior captain Kayleigh Crowell, as well as a tremendous game in net from Abbie Kelly (11 saves). Nora Kersten and Grace Gonzalez provided tremendous defensive efforts in the win, while Lily Shea scored one goal and dished out five assists to set a new single season scoring record for Beverly (104 points).
Lauren Caley added a hat trick and a helper, Claire Brean had one goal and one assist, Angelina Mazzone had a goal and four draw controls, and Sammy Sprissler also scored once. Beverly moves on to take on top-seeded Walpole in the Round of 32 on Thursday at 3:45.
BOYS LACROSSE
Belmont 8, Peabody 7: In a back and forth clash, the Tanners (9-8) came up one goal short in a Division 1 state tournament preliminary round game on the road. Sophomore defender Johnny Lucas had a huge game for Peabody with three goals and an assist, with junior midfielder Danny Barrett also scoring three times. Senior middie Tyler Kalloo also scored for the locals, with senior netminder Derek Patturelli stopping seven shots.
GIRLS TENNIS
Ipswich 4, Archbishop Williams 1: Senior Anastasiya Kozak and freshman Claire Buletza scored convincing victories at first and second singles, respectively, to guide the 13th seeded Tigers (7-8) to a solid home win in the first round of the Division 4 playoffs. Both doubles teams also prevailed as seniors Zoe Forni and Ava Borgman won, 6-0, 6-1, as did senior Ella Borgman with sophomore Tess O’Flynn (6-0 6-0). Ipswich moves on to face fourth seeded Monomoy Thursday afternoon.
SOFTBALL
Hudson 8, Bishop Fenwick 5: The 13th seeded Crusaders saw their season come to an end at 12-10 with a Division 3 first round playoff loss at the No. 4 seed.
NECBL BASEBALL
Mystic 6, North Shore 2: The Navs let a 2-1 lead slip away in the eighth when Mystic scored five times to win the NECBL season opener. Swampscott’s Luke Marshall struck out five in four shutout innings after earning the Opening Day start and Jake McElroy drove in both runs for North Shore. St. John’s Prep grad Brady O’Brien also had a pinch hit single.