GOLF
Beverly 36.5, Swampscott 35.5: The Panthers came of the gate with a strong opening match win at Beverly Golf & Tennis Club thanks to wins from Max Murphy, Jack Ryan, Dylan Hunter and Charlie Mack.
For Swampscott, Aidan Graciale (5.5-3.5), Lou Spellios (8.5-0.5) and freshman Jason Bouffard (6.5-2.5) all picked up wins.
Hamilton-Wenham 133, Manchester Essex 130: The Generals got off to a strong start with a win on the road against the defending Cape Ann League champions. Andrew Winch led the charge with 27 points, Peter Goeben chipped in a strong 26, and Peter Gourdeau and Jack Bial each went for 24 points for the Generals. First-year player Zack Walles also played well, finishing with 20 points to seal the victory.
Ipswich 97, Georgetown 83: The Tigers got 28 points from Aidan O’Flynn in the top slot and 17 more from Evan Stein en route to an opening day triumph.
Shawsheen Tech 145, Essex Tech 133: The Hawks dropped their season opener despite strong performances from Luke Thibodeau and Pat Chasse.
St. John’s Prep 217, Catholic Memorial 258: The Eagles began their 2020 campaign the same way they finished it last year: by going low. Brendan O’Holloran, Emmet Phelan and Connor Remley each shot even par 35s; Alex Landry and Michael Shyjan were right behind at 37; and Aidan LeBlanc and Terry Manning both shot 38 in the win.