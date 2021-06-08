WRESTLING
Beverly 33, Masconomet/Essex Tech 30: Connor LoColle’s first varsity win at 220 pounds sealed the match win for the Panthers in a tremendously close outing. Jan Williams also earned his first career win at 170 while Garret McNeil won at 126, Luke Loureiro won at 145 and Jonas Pavia won at 195.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Peabody 17, Saugus: A dozen players scored goals for the Tanners (now 8-3) led by Hailee Lomasneys pair with seven assists and Amber Kiricoples’ four goals and two helpers. McKayla Fisher added a goal and two assists, Sophie Izzo scored two and single tallies came from Siobahn Smith, Hailey Baker, Katie Amico, Lauren Woods, Sam Silva, Sam Rowe, Emily McDonough and McKenna Forni. Goalkeepers Olivia Lavalle and Lauren Leggett combined for the shutout in net.
BASEBALL
Salem Academy 13, Neighborhood House 1: Junior Waldy Sanchez pitched a complete game and added two hits and one RBI at the plate to help his own cause. Freshman Azriel Taguiam was also a huge contributor in the win, going 3-for-3 and playing some strong D in the outfield. Salem Academy will now travel to Boston Collegiate for the Charter School Championship game.
BOYS LACROSSE
St. John’s Prep 10, Catholic Memorial 0: Behind a hat trick from Luke Surette the Eagles clinched the No. 1 seed in the upcoming Catholic Conference tournament and a league co-championship (with BC High). Tommy Sarni and Charlie Wilmot had two goals each with Michael Kelly and Tyee Ambrosh getting a goal and an assist each. Lucas Verrier scored once, Jimmy Ayers had two helpers, Kaden Quirk (six saves) and Teddy Cullivane (one) split the shutout and Sean O’Brian and Christian Rooney were exceptional defensively.
SOFTBALL
Salem Academy 18, Boston Collegiate 8: Sophomore Cindy Shehu got the win on the mound and chipped in a massive home run to left center field to help the Navigators move on in the MCSAO playoffs. Lone senior Emma Lee scored four runs while sophomore Grace Thomas added two hits and three runs scored in the win. Salem Academy will now play in their third straight championship game.