DISTRICT 15 LITTLE LEAGUE TOURNAMENT
Beverly 15, Hamilton-Wenham 0: Cam Barber tossed three no-hit innings with eight strikeouts and helped himself out by blasting a 2-run homer and going 3-for-3 with four RBI. The Garden City kids had 17 total hits with Drew Michaud (3), Nate Pasquarello (2 hits, 3 RBI) and Henry Sahovey (2 hits, RBI) all getting in on the action.
NEW ENGLAND COLLEGIATE BASEBALL LEAGUE
Ocean State 10, North Shore 1: The Navigators (3-15) fell behind early and never recovered. Max Tarlin from Endicott College had a nice relief appearance of 1 2/3 scoreless with two strikeouts while Connor Bertsch and Jake Bullard each doubled.
INTERTOWN TWLIGHT LEAGUE
Manchester Essex 3, Hamilton 1: Rusty Tucker was his usual dominant self on the mound with 13 strikeouts in the complete game, 1-hit shutout victory. Sal Guarino, Jake Lanciani and Tobin Clark Goldfeld combined to hold ME to six hits and Hamilton’s lone hit was an RBI single by Lanciani that scored Keegan O’Shea (walk).
NORTH SHORE BASEBALL LEAGUE
Beverly Recs 16, Swampscott Sox 4: Beverly pounced on Tuesday to cruise by the Sox.
Peabody Champions 5, Kingston 3: Monday night, the Pub (10-4) won its third straight by plating five in the fifth. Bobby Jellison went 3-for-4 in the winning effort while D.J. Pacheco tripled and had two RBI, Nolan Hills drove one home and Mike Mabee went 2-for-4 with an RBI.