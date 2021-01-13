BOYS BASKETBALL
Beverly 71, Winthrop 58: Treston Abreu and Gabe Copeland each scored 15 points in the win, with Abreu doing all his damage from behind the arc. Rook Landman added 15 points as well in what was a balanced scoring attack all around. The Panthers (now 2-0) hit 15 3-pointers as a team.
Peabody 49, Gloucester 40: Drew Lucas dropped 20 points in his season debut while Danny Barrett added nine for the Tanners (1-0). Nick Vecchio played some great defense in the win as well.
Greater Lowell 57, Essex Tech 44: Ian McBournie dropped 21 points with five triples, but it wasn’t enough as the Hawks fell in their season opener. Sophomore guard Christian Federico added 10 points and five assists in his varsity debut, while sophomore point guard David Candedo had seven boards and seven assists in his debut. The two teams were tied at 21 at the half and Essex Tech trailed by just one (35-34) after three, but couldn’t get over the hump down the stretch.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Masconomet 42, Marblehead 36: The Chieftains improved to 2-0 by taking a win on the road over Marblehead, which was making its season debut.
Winthrop 47, Beverly 37: Despite a team high 13 points and three rebounds from senior guard and team captain Sydney Anderson, the Panthers fell at home on Senior Night to their Northeastern Conference rivals. Fellow senior captain Sophia Hemsey, a forward, had 10 points, seven rebounds and five steals, while the squad’s third captain, senior guard Kyle McCarthy, finished with seven points and five boards.
