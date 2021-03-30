VOLLEYBALL 

Beverly 3, Marblehead 2: The Panthers went the distance to snare 26-24, 25-14, 18-25, 19-25, 16-14 triumph.

Emma Knott, Sierra Sadoski, Mya Perron and Natalie Reynolds combined for 23 kills for the Orange-and-Black in their victory. Teammate Caroline Ploszay contributed to a 36-dig effort along with captains Caroline Stott and Rory Harmon. Setter Beatrice Lesser had 22 assists for Beverly as well.

For Marblehead (2-4), Lilah Thompson had a great all-around night with nine kills and four blocks. Keira Thompson added another eight kills and 10 digs, while Abby Schwartz (17 digs) and Emma Lawler (5 aces, 3 blocks) also played well. In addition, Samantha Oberland and Julia Potvin combined for 22 assists. 

Essex Tech 3, Whittier 0: The Hawks (8-0) remained unbeaten with a 25-12, 25-14, 25-13 win. Molly Wetherbee led the way with 12 kills and two aces, Ali Tkach had seven kills and two aces and both Katie Napoli and Julia Ahern had four kills. 

