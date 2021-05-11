Tuesday's area roundup: Beverly wrestlers prevail in first match of season 

WRESTLING
Beverly 48, Salem 4: Back on the mats for the first time since February 2020, the Panthers won their season opener in convincing style. Picking up wins were Garrett McNeil at 132 pounds, Luke Loureiro at 138, Mario Hoxha at 160, Eamon Callaghan at 170, and Kevin Costa (his first varsity win) at 182 pounds.
Triton 39, Peabody/Saugus 19: Winners for the Tanners were Travis Fraser at 132 pounds and Dougie Clark in the 220-pound class.
GIRLS TRACK
Danvers 82, Saugus 44: Haley Murphy won the 400 hurdles (72.8), 800 (2:40.4) and high jump (4-6) to power the Falcons to a season opening win. Cali Abbatessa picked up two more wins for DHS in the shot put (28-1) and discus (76-3), while first place teammates included Madeline Little in the javelin (55-4), Emma Eagan in the 2-mile (12:45.3), Courtney Hinchion in the mile (5:53.2) and Jordan Ortins in the 110 hurdles (19.3).
Gloucester 97, Salem 18: Sierra Clawson had a great meet for the Witches, winning the 400 while coming in second place in the triple jump and the shot put.
North Reading 112.5, Ipswich 30.5: Lydia Comprosky (discus), Amelia Stacy (2-mile) and Olivia Novello (400 hurdles) were the winners for Ipswich, which dropped its first match of the spring. Novello was also second in the 100 hurdles for IHS.
BOYS TRACK
Danvers 116, Saugus 19: Will Sheehan won the 400 (54.3 seconds) and 400 hurdles (61.7) to lead Danvers to an easy opening day win. Other winners included Colin Kelter (triple jump, 38-11), Aidan Drislane (shot put, 37-10), Nick Homze (discus, 90-11), Nick Goodwin (javelin, 128-11), Ryan McHale (110 hurdles, 16.3), Aidan Smith (200, 25.1), Mack Eon (800, 2:06), Kevin Rogers (mile, 5:00), Chase Kassiotis (2-mile, 11:32) and the 4x100 and 4x400 relay squads.
Gloucester 113.5, Salem 93.5: Patrick Boardway won the shot put with a toss of 42-feet-7-inches and Joe Wong won the mile at 5:01 to highlight the day for the Witches. Max Fitch also ran a strong 2-mile, finishing second in 10:37.
North Reading 102, Ipswich 43: James Robie was a double winner in the 110 hurdles and high jump for the Tigers, who also claimed victories in the mile from Finn Russell, in the 400 by Paul Wertz, and in the 4x100 relay from Wertz, Russell, Dom Morello and Rex Geller.
BASEBALL
Danvers 1, Marblehead 0: Sophomore lefty Joe Zamejtis struck out a career-high 17, going the distance while allowing just three hits with one walk. Steve Reardon scored on Brandon Trohon’s RBI single in the top of the first for the game’s only run and for Danvers (2-2). Ben Weed and Jacob Sherf combined for seven strikeouts for Marblehead (1-2) and limited the Falcons to only four hits. Hitting safely for the Magicians were Liam McIlroy, Schuyler Schmitt and Shane Keough.
Salem Academy 2, Excel 1: Jacoby Tarasuik earned his first career win and Kegan LeClare drove in a pair of runs to help the ‘Gators improve to 2-1.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Swampscott 14, Danvers 6: Harper Clopton scored five goals while goaltender Sasha Divali made nine saves to keep the Big Blue in front throughout. Reese Robertson scored three times while Elizabeth Green and Broghan Laundry each had two for the winners, while Abby Eichler and Coco Clopton produced single tallies.
For the Falcons, Ashley Curcuru finished with three goals and two assists along with five ground balls. Eliana Anderson had a goal and an assist with a pair of ground balls, while Kaylee Rich and Grace Brinkley also scored. Freshman Megan McGinnity made eight saves in net.
BOYS LACROSSE
St. John’s Prep 13, Malden Catholic 0: Kaden Quirk, Mitchell Hodgson (1 save) and Teddy Cullinane shared the shutout as the Eagles (2-0) rolled in their first road contest of 2021. Tommy Sarni led the offense with two goals and an assist while Luke Surette, Pat Atkins and Conan Keefe buried two goals each. Tyee Ambrosh, Harlan Graber, Jackson DeSanto, Max Perault and captain Michael Kelly were the other goal scorers for St. John’s Prep, which got assists from Charlie Wilmot (2), Jimmy Ayers, Lucas Verrier and Zack Raposa. Chris Esposito was 8-for-10 in the faceoff X in his first varsity game and Nolan Philpott added a 4-for-5 showing on faceoffs.
Danvers 9, Swampscott 5: Christian Harvey scored four times and Christian Burke added two of his own to propel the Falcons (2-0) to a home win under the lights. Sean Rivard, Colby Dunham (2 assists) and Nate Sher also scored for the winners, who got an assist from Jack Murphy and four saves in net from Donovan Biersteker.
Swampscott (now 2-1) got 17 saves from goalie Aidan Breault, with Christian Pierro and Vinny Palmer both scoring twice and adding an assist. Jack Russo also ripped the twine for the Big Blue, which also received terrific defensive play from Angelo Ciciotti and captain Thomas Frisoli.
GIRLS TENNIS
Swampscott 5, Saugus 0: Allison, Madeline and Sarah Tribendis all won 6-0, 6-0 in singles play to power the Big Blue to an easy road win. The doubles teams of Mariel Fulghum and Anna Nazarenko also won 6-0 6-0, as did Sarah Kabel and Mary Alice Brennan.
Gloucester 5, Peabody 0: The Tanners were swept on the road.
SOFTBALL
Ipswich 21, Hamilton-Wenham 13: Senior Rowan Galanis smashed her first varsity home run and went 3-for-4 with three RBI and the Tigers moved to 2-0 with a high scoring win. Sophomore Meya Williams doubled twice with three RBI, Caroline Spencer had two doubles with a pair or RBI and freshman catcher Kate Bekeritis had a monster day with six RBI on three doubles. Lexi James had a great showing defensively at shortstop and drove in a pair of runs while reaching base six times.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Greater Lowell 3, Essex Tech 0: Senior Zachary Seymour had six kills and five aces while classmate Addison Twiss added three kills for the Hawks, who fell 25-16, 25-22, 25-21. Cael Dineen, a junior, finished with two kills and two blocks.