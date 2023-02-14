BOYS BASKETBALL
Beverly 94, Winthrop 51: Panthers’ junior standout Ryder Frost scored 24 points and surpassed the 1,000 career-point mark in the process to power his team to victory. Frost’s monumental bucket came on a corner 3-pointer and he was fouled on the play. Beverly improved to 14-5 with the win.
Peabody 65, Saugus 53: The Tanners improved to 14-5 behind strong performances from A.J. Forte (16 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists), Nathan Braz (12 points, 3 rebounds) and Raphel Laurent (15 points, 5 rebounds), the latter of whom had nine of his points in the fourth quarter. Shea Lynch added eight points, 10 boards and three assists while Danny Barrett had eight points, five rebounds and three dimes.
Georgetown 72, Ipswich 51: The Tigers trailed by just three at the half but a big run by Georgetown to open the third ultimately sealed their fate. Toby Adams led Ipswich with 17 points in defeat while Max Chesley had 11 points and Nick Deleon chipped in nine.
Hamilton-Wenham 64, Rockport 47: The Generals picked up a CAL win behind 16 points from Liam O’Bannon and 14 from Connor McClintock.
Salem Academy 71, Boston Prep 34: The Navigators came out on top in the MCSAO quarterfinals and will host APR Wednesday night at 7 p.m. Jorbert Peralta and Jordan Maxson led the way in the win with 19 points apiece while Angel Santiago knocked down five 3-pointers on his way to 17 points. Ivan Paredes also reached double figures with 10.
Salem 60, Swampscott 43: Brayson Green continued to light it up, going for 33 points with six rebounds, three steals and a block to power Salem to victory. Jack Doyle (9 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals), Corey Grimes (8 rebounds, 2 steals) and Eddie Butler (3 steals, 4 assists) each added eight points in the win.
For Swampscott (8-9), Connor Chiarello led the way with 12 points while Riad Benagour chipped in nine. Andrew Templeman added eight points, as did Max Brodsky.
Marblehead 77, Gloucester 51: The Magicians bounced back from a loss to Masco last week, getting 20 points from Ryan Commoss to lead the way.
Covenant Christian 47, BU Academy 35: The top-seeded Cougars (14-4) got 23 points from sophomore Bennett Plosker to advance to the finals of the MBIL Div. 2 tournament. Anthony Reis added to the offense not only by scoring 12 points, but also grabbing 12 rebounds and blocking six shots. Jacob Libby, Noah DeJesus and Theo Ostrowski all chipped in offensively while helping lock down the visitors from Boston.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Ipswich 48, Georgetown 44: A complete team effort helped the Tigers (10-8) lock up a double-digit win season plus a state playoff berth for the first time in ten seasons. Lucy Donahue led a balanced scoring attack with 15 points while Izzie Wetter and Hazel Hoog both scored 11. Captain Emma Campbell ran the floor well at both ends.
Peabody 73, Saugus 62 (OT): The Tanners survived in a back and forth contest to move to 14-2 on the year. Logan Lomasney led the charge with 28 points and 10 rebounds; Taylor Bettencourt added 12 points, eight assists and four steals; Lauryn Mendonca had 10 points and 12 boards; Alli Bettencourt had nine points including a big triple in overtime to go with seven boards; and Isabel Bettencourt also played well in the win.
Covenant Christian 34, Gann 33: Liza Minogue’s buzzer beater sent the Cougars to the Independent Girls Conference championship in e8xciting fashion. Minogue had 15 pints and scooped up Abby Chewning’s rebound for the game-winner floater as time expired. Chewning had nine points and Julia Ray ha a great defensive game.
Winthrop 46, Beverly 41: Lauren Caley had an outstanding game with 20 points and eight rebounds but the Panthers dipped to 5-12. Olivia Griffin added seven rebounds with five assists and three steals and Nikki Erricola had six points, three boards and two assists. Abby Ruggieri also scored six with seven boards.
Marblehead 46, Gloucester 35: The Magicians climbed over .500 at 8-7 and took another big steps towards a state tournament berth.
Masconomet 68, Danvers 48: Tied at 27-27 at halftime, the Chieftains (now 11-6) turned in a huge second half performance to pull away for the win.
The Falcons (5-14) battled before falling on the road. Captains Ellie Anderson (13 points), Emma McCullough (9) and, coming off the bench, Kaylee Marsello (6 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists) led the Blue-and-White.
BOYS SKIING
Chieftains win pair: By toppling Haverhill (92-43) and Andover (98.5-36.5), Masconomet finished its best regular season in eight years at 10-2. David Palmer was 11th among all competitors at Bradford while senior Aidan Awiszus was 16th and senior Andrew Mitchell, junior Ethan Daly and senior Anthony Stevens all had good runs.
St. John’s Prep 109, Newburyport 26: Led by Josh Haarmann (22.20 seconds), the Eagles cruised by the Clippers and finished the North Shore Ski League season undefeated. Also putting in quick runs were Henry Coote (22.49), Owen McLain (22.76), Cole Hosmer (22.95), Sam Charrette (23.01) and Aidan Rogers (23.22).
Hamilton-Wenham 75, North Andover 60: Will Harrington won the race in 22.85 seconds and the Generals had four of the top six in the dual meet to emerge victorious. Cooper Bousum, Jackson Curry and Will Totten contributed to the win for H-W.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Salem State 3, Rivier 1: Kendra Currier had a goal and an assist while goaltender Hannah Aveni stopped 17-of-18 shots to propel the Vikings (7-15-2) to a road victory. Caroline Bennett and Catherine Lawrence (on the power play) also lit the lamp for SSU, with Tea Miles also picking up an assist.