GOLF
Beverly 50, Masconomet 22: Aidan LeBlanc went on a tear down the stretch for Beverly (5-0), dropping in four straight birdies to wrap up his round and finish at a 33. He wound up winning his match 6.5-2.5 Will Ryan also played terrific, firing a 35, while Ian Paddock and Jack Ryan each shot 39.
St. John’s Prep 227, Catholic Memorial 245: The Eagles earned a hard fought win at George Wright Golf Club behind a 35 from Ian Rourke and a 36 from Alex Landry. Emmet Phelan shot a 38 while Michael Shyjan and Connor Remley carded 39s. Nick DeVito (40), Brendan O’Holleran (40) and Terry Manning (41) rounded out the Prep scoring.
Lynnfield 114, Ipswich 82: The Tigers fell to 2-3 despite a strong performance from sophomore Preston Hansen, who finished with 22 points.
Marblehead 49, Peabody 23: Matt Weed, who finished birdie-birdie, and Charlie Grenier both shot 37s to propel the Magicians (4-0) to victory. Also winning their individual matches was Christopher Locke (7-2), Jacob Harshfield (6-3), Jacob Aizanman (5.5-3.5), Chris Cannuscio (6.5-2.5) and Jake Sontz (6-3).
For Peabody, Jonathan Oliveri was the lone winner, taking his match 5-4.
Austin Prep 169, Bishop Fenwick 159: Leo Schroeder put up 30 points and Tony Novak added 29 but it wasn’t enough for Fenwick (4-3) in a tight defeat. Gianni Mercurino and Danielle Lynn each added 21 points while Mike Carter had 20.
Swampscott 44.5, Danvers 27.5: The Big Blue earned a free win at No. 1 from Lou Spellios, as Danvers was down a man on the day. Also winning for Swampscott (2-2) was Will Roddy (5-4), Dawson DiBarri (6-3) and Ben O’Brien (8.5-0.5).
For Danvers, John Curran tied his match, Jack Murphy won his 5-4, Braden Coyne won 5-4 and Jakob Hamel won 5.5-3.5.
Gloucester 61.5, Salem 10.5: Competing on the road at Bass Rocks, Salem got some strong play from Jon Wasserman, who was tied with his opponent through eight holes before losing on the ninth to fall 5-4.
Shawsheen 139, Essex Tech 109: Fisher Gadbios collected 25 points while Luke Thibodeau had 24 in the Hawks’ loss.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Bishop Fenwick sweeps: Behind a winning time of 18:25 from Shannon Bresnahan, the Crusaders beat both Bishop Feehan (17-42) and St. Joseph’s Prep (20-43). Catherine Carter (19:20), Natalia Kay (20:33), Norah Pasquarelli (20:34) and Sarah Fogerty (20:35) also turned in strong times for Fenwick (now 3-1).
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Fenwick splits: Declan Smith (15:01) and Wyatt Burr (15:02) finished second and third, respectively, as the Crusaders (now 2-2) defeated St. Joseph’s Prep, 15-47, but fell to Bishop Feehan, 27-42. Andre Santos (4th place, 15:21) also ran well, as did teammates Ethan Henshaw (16:11) and Matt Cinelli (16:23).
St. John’s Prep earns big win: The Eagles cruised past St. John’s Shrewsbury, taking the top five positions in the race. Senior captain Charlie Tuttle led the way with a time of 17:17 on the 5K course, while Nate Lopez, Paul Lovett, Luc Santos and Felix Rogovin followed suit with times between 17:26 and 17:28.
FIELD HOCKEY
Bishop Fenwick 0, Austin Prep 0: Karina Gyllenhaal, Zoe Elwell, Kailey Silva, and goalie Sedona Lawson (8 saves) were all standout performers for the Crusaders, who remained unbeaten at 3-0-2.
Ipswich 4, North Reading 1: Chloe Pszenny and Lexi James both finished with a goal and an assist and Morgan Bodwell turned aside three shots in goals as the Tigers (4-0-1) remained unbeaten. Ashton Flather and Estelle Gromko also found the back of the net for Ipswich, while backup goalie Mary Hannah Gallagher made two saves.
Lynnfield 2, Hamilton-Wenham 1: Marlee Flanagan had the goal for the Generals (1-2) with Maeve Clarke stopping eight shots in net. Defender Sarah McMahon, midfielder Sophia Montoya and, coming off the bench, Lucy Ayers all played well for Hamilton-Wenham.
VOLLEYBALL
Marblehead 3, Danvers 1: Outside hitter Keira Sweetnam had 13 kills and a pair of blocks while middle blocker Lilah Thompson contributed another 11 kills and three blocks to send the Magicians (now 4-1) to victory over the six-time defending conference champions. Defensively, Caitlin Parkman had a sensational night with 15 digs, and teammate Julia Potvin, a setter, finished with 35 assists.
For Danvers, Ava Newton had eight kills and 16 digs, Tess Vontzalides had nine digs, Alexia Simpson had four kills and three aces and Maxine Lapine had five blocks.
Beverly 3, Swampscott 0: The Panthers won their fourth straight game with a 25-14, 25-12, 25-13 straight set triumph. The team’s three senior captains led the way, with setter Sierra Sadoski had a team-high 17 service attempts; Caroline Ploszay paced the squad with a dozen digs; and Beatrice Lesser had 19 assists in just two sets.
Hamilton-Wenham 3, Lowell Catholic 0: Outside hitter Kristina Montoya had three service aces and six kills while senior middle hitter Isabella Toledo added five kills for the Generals, who prevailed 25-10, 25-16, 25-13. Junior setter Amber Scanlon and sophomore Hannah Ciriello both stood out for the winners offensively.
Ipswich 3, Georgetown 0: The Tigers earned a 25-21, 25-21, 25-10 triumph behind a well balanced stat line from Kendra Brown, who finished with 17 assists and seven aces while serving at 94 percent. Grace Sorenson had a team-high 12 kills, Tess O’Flynn had 10 assists and three aces and Rachel Alleva had six kills.
GIRLS SOCCER
Marblehead 7, Salem 0: The Magicians (4-0) rolled to a shut out win on the road Tuesday afternoon behind goals by freshman Ava Machado (2), senior Anniki Haley, junior Leah Schauer, sophomore Samantha Dormer, Paige Fletcher and Carlin McGowan.
Kate Heppner, a freshman, stepped in and played well at goalie for the Witches.
Excel Academy 5, Salem Academy 2: The Navigators dropped to 1-3 on the season despite senior co-captain Mackenzie Russell scoring her first goal of the season on a blast from outside the 18 in the first half. Cindy Shehu had the other goal in the loss.
Waring 6, Covenant Christian 2: Liza Minogue and Carys Walters both scored for Covenant, which also got five saves in net from Isabelle DeCotis.
Essex Tech 5, Northeast 1: Ava Allaire, Chelsea Martinez, Deanna DelBene, Mariah Roy and Reese Lizotte all scored for the Hawks, who improved to 2-4 on the season. Assists went to Carrie Martinez, Miabella Cavallaro and Hope McCarthy (2).
BOYS SOCCER
Peabody 5, Swampscott 2: Victor Maciel scored twice while Ryan Alves, Bruno Correeia and Marc Ortiz added single tallies to help the Tanners (2-1) bounce back from a loss. Matt Calver and Kyle Lobao each added two assists while Nick Soper played outstanding defense alongside Michael Balke.
For Swampscott, Andrew Freger and Valerio Tatafiore each scored once.
Marblehead 6, Salem 0: For Salem, Chris Qirjazi led the attack while Eli Ferreira and Salueh Sarea played well in the back.
Beverly 5, Danvers 2: The Panthers remained unbeaten with a sound win over their NEC rivals.
For Danvers, Daniel Vatousios and Attawulai Ayamga each scored, while Ali Elhadidy was strong defensively and Adam Mentzer played well on offense.
Excel Academy 5, Salem Academy 0: Salem allowed four goals in the final 15 minutes of action to finish off what had been a competitive game prior. Ivan Paredes was strong in net, making 12 saves on the day. Lenin Anutebeh, Ateh Njinju and Carlos Campos all played well in defeat.
Covenant Christian 4, Marie Phillips 1: Covenant improved to 4-0 behind goals from Anthony Reis, Bennett Plosker, Jacob Beckwith and Josh Pekari. Goalies Elijah Pekari and Gabriel Beckwith each had six saves.
Essex Tech 4, Northeast 1: The Hawks scored four times in the first 13 minutes of the second half to break open a scoreless tie and cruise to victory. Todd Morfis was outstanding in the midfield; Mateus Lima had a goal and two assists; Ryan Lovasco had two goals; Josh Berube had two assists; and Alex Gallucci had a goal in the win.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Endicott 3, Salve Regina 0: Amanda Gilbert and Riley Donahue combined for 21 of their team’s 40 kills on the evening as the Gulls (5-3) won their conference opener with a 25-19, 25-21, 25-17 decision.
Western New England 3, Gordon 0: The Scots dipped to 4-4 overall with a 25-21, 25-18, 25-23 setback. Valerie Nilan had 10 kills in the loss, while Kate Howe had 20 assists and Hayley Robinson had 16 digs.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Endicott 7, Salve Regina 2: Doubles wins from Lejla Guster/Fernanda Trevino (8-0), Shelby Henry/Justine Hoover (8-1) and Ripley Uyeda/Olivia Berler (8-0) all won easily in doubles play for Endicott, with Ana Mar Molina (6-2, 6-0) Yolanda Mendonca (6-3, 6-4), Hoover (6-4, 6-1) and Guster (6-2, 6-1) as the winners improved to 2-1.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Gordon 5, Thomas 0: Calla Ashley had a pair of goals and an assist as the Scots rolled to an easy win. Emily Rodriguez, McKenna Feller and Abbey Engle also singed the strings for Gordon, which got a shutout performance in net from Karinne Walthers.
Babson 1, Endicott 0: A goal 11 minutes in from the host squad sank Endicott (2-2-1).
MEN’S CO
LLEGE SOCCER
Connecticut College 1, Endicott 0: The Gulls fell to 1-2-2 despite four saves from netminder Zach Relgulguto in a road setback.
Tufts 5, Salem State 1: The Vikings couldn’t quite keep pace with Tufts, who is ranked first overall nationally. Kendy Pierce scored the lone goal while Cam Downer tallied the assist.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Thomas 2, Gordon 0: Ella Gerrard and Katelyn Pelletier combined for six saves in the Gordon setback.