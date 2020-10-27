GIRLS SOCCER
Danvers 6, Peabody 1: Reigning Northeastern Conference MVP Arianna Bezanson had a hand in all six goals, scoring four and assisting on the others as the Falcons stayed perfect at 4-0. Reese Pszenny had a goal and two helpers, Riley DiGilio scored with an assist and Livvi Anderson assisted one while leading a standout defensive effort. Avery Scharffenberg, Mikayla Shaffaval and Gabby Chisholm played fantastic on the back line while middies Julia Vaillancourt and Mia Jordan were also excellent. Holly DeAngelis made nine saves for Danvers while Peabody (1-4) got its goal on a gorgeous 30 yard free kick from McKayla Fisher.
Hamilton-Wenham 2, Georgetown 0: The undefeated Generals (6-0-2) and keeper Elle Carter recorded their fourth consecutive shutout and seventh of the season overall. Juniors Jane Maguire and Clarie Nistl handled the scoring with assists from Abby Sturim and Ella Schenker. Defenders Libby Collins, Maddy Rostad, Jackie Chapdelaine, Molly Doane and Jackie Chapdelaine were spotless.
GOLF
Essex Tech 147, Greater Lowell 99: Zach Seymour and Luke Thibodeau each recorded 31 points as the Hawks earned their seventh win of the season in dominant fashion. Cameron Colbert added 26 points in the win while Pat Chasse had 24.
Salem 39.5, Bishop Fenwick 32.5: The Witches snared perhaps their most impressive win of the season, getting match play triumphs from Ethan Doyle (8-1), who recorded his second straight 33 with seven pars and two birdies, Joe Parr (5.5-3.5), Brady Tremblay (6.5-2.5) and Jon Wasserman (6-3).
Beverly splits: The Panthers (4-6) beat Saugus, 61-11, and fell to Danvers, 36.5-35.5. Ian Paddack won his match 7-2 against Danvers while Dylan Hunter won 6-3. Charlie Mack also picked up a win while Ryan Avila halved his match. Danvers’ Mike Papamechail won his match over Max Murphy, 6.5-2.5.
BOYS SOCCER
Swampscott 5, Danvers 1: Senior captains Fernando Barranco and Vincent Palmer each scored a pair of goals with Palmer adding two assists as well as the Big Blue improved to 3-4 on the season. Jack Fredrickson also had a goal, while Chris Hollenbach chipped in with two assists.
For Danvers, junior defender Adam Mentzer scored the lone goal.
Gloucester 8, Salem 0: Eighth grader Lucas Valle played a strong game at center midfield, as did Nick Da Costa at left mid for the Witches.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
St. John’s Prep 25, BC High 31: George Nikolakopoulos was first for the undefeated Eagles (4-0) in 17:02 with Charlie Tuttle running 17:06 to edge out BC High’s top runner in a tremendous finish. Paul Lovett (17:16) and Marcus Bussone (17:36) had outstanding runs for the Prep as well.
FIELD HOCKEY
Georgetown 2, Ipswich 1: The Tigers had a flurry of opportunities over the final five minutes in an attempt to tie the game, but ultimately came up short in falling to 5-2-1 on the season. Chloe Pszenny, a sophomore, scored the Ipswich goal off a reverse sweep shot, with senior captain Riley Daly assisting. Goalkeeper Morgan Bodwell, a junior, had nine saves for IHS as well.