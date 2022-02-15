BOYS BASKETBALL
Swampscott 81, Georgetown 77 (OT): Mick Ross’s buzzer beating triple at the end of regulation sent things into overtime and Swampscott (13-4) finished things off from there for its 11th straight win. Ross finished with 17 points, as did Ryan Ward, while Cam O’Brien led the way with 19. Evan Roth added 16 points and Max Brodsky (9 points) hit some crucial buckets for the Big Blue.
St. John’s Prep 60, St. John’s Shrewsbury 53: The Eagles (8-8) climbed back to .500 as Jacob Mercedes and Kyle Webster poured in 21 points apiece. Mercedes hit 10 shots from the floor while Webster was a cool 9-of-11 from the charity stripe.
Peabody 49, Ipswich 34: Anthony Forte continued his strong play for the Tanners (12-6), scoring 21 points to go with six rebounds and seven steals in the sound win. Shea Lynch added 13 points, 12 rebounds and five steals, while Luke Roan had eight points, six rebounds and three assists.
For Ipswich, which trailed by just four at halftime, Ray Cuevas had 15 points with three triples while Max Chesley scored 10.
Amesbury 54, Masconomet 45: The Chieftains (8-7) tied the game at 38 early in the fourth but could never get over the hump. Senior captains Ben Dillon (21 points) and Brennen Johnston (15 points) led Masco, but the rest of the offense struggled in the loss.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Salem 54, Chelsea 14: Amayah McConney had 15 points and three rebounds to power the Witches to a blowout home victory. Freshman Yamilette Guerrero added 14 points and three rebounds and teammate Ashly Feliz was also in double figures with 11 points for Salem (now 7-11).
Covenant Christian 35, Gann 22: Abby Baird had a remarkable game for the Cougars, scoring 22 to lead her team to victory.
Bishop Feehan 65, Bishop Fenwick 32: In the first round of the CCL Cup, the Crusaders were bounced and go to 13-6 on the year with just the consolation and the annual Larry McIntire tourney remaining in the regular season.
BOYS HOCKEY
Austin Prep 3, Bishop Fenwick 0: Three breakaways between the first period and the midway point of the second stanza went for naught for Fenwick (5-9-3) in the Catholic Central League Cup semifinals. Top seeded Austin Prep scored in the final minute of the second and twice in the third for the win despite 32 shots from Crusaders senior netminder Dillon Bloom.
Northeast Regional 4, Swampscott 0: Making his first ever varsity start, eighth grade goalie Dom Pappalardo stopped 23 shots for the Big Blue (3-14-1).
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
UNE 5, Endicott 4: Three straight goals in the third period saw the Nor’Easters turn a 3-2 hole into a 5-3 lead and they dumped the Gulls (16-6-1) in a battle of nationally ranked teams. Zach Mazur and Andrew Kurapov staked Endicott to a 2-0 lead that didn’t last, Kevin Craig and Thomas Albert also scored and Mitch Shaheen had two assists.