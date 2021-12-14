GIRLS BASKETBALL
Danvers 45, Beverly 38: Senior Gabby Chisholm had 20 points along with four steals and six deflections to help the Falcons up-end their rivals. Kristina Yebba scored a dozen with seven boards and six swipes, Reese Holland grabbed seven rebounds and Ellie Anderson chipped in six points.
Lauren Caley had 18 points and four rebounds for Beverly. Grace Coughlin (8 points) and Angela Mazzone also played well.
Essex Tech 43, Greater Lowell 39: Bryanna Grant had nine points and 12 rebounds and Emma Dorgan also scored nine as the Hawks (1-1) earned their first win. Christine Mbachi added eight points with ten boards.
Central Catholic 51, Bishop Fenwick 50: The Crusaders fought hard on the road with senior captain Olivia Found leading the way with 21 points and five steals. Sophomore Cecilia Kay added 16 points and 10 rebounds.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Marblehead 62, Gloucester 58: Tyrone Countrymon had a team-high 17 points and the Magicians staged a huge comeback after trailing by 14 midway through the third quarter. Solid press defense and a 7-2 run to end the third helped and Marblehead got even at 58-58 with 47 seconds to go.
Essex Tech 51, Lynn Tech 37: Cael Dineen’s 13 point, 15 rebound double-double helped the Hawks grab an impressive win. Essex forced 30 turnovers and had 41 team rebounds in the victory and Jack Mcbournie chipped in 11 points.
Beverly 77, Danvers 17: Gabe Copeland led all scorers with 19 points for Beverly (1-0).
Masconomet 53, Peabody 32: The Chieftains (2-0) rolled behind 22 points from Matt Richardson and 20 from Ben Dillon. For Peabody (0-1), Anthony Forte had 10 points to lead the way.
Hamilton-Wenham 66, Lynnfield 48: Markus Nordin exploded for 30 points and 17 rebounds in the Generals season opening win. Kevin O’Donnell added 16 points and 14 boards while Connor McClintock had a near double-double as well with 12 points and nine rebounds.
Winthrop 71, Salem Academy 38: The Navigators (1-1) were led by 13 points from Dexter Brown and 12 from Jorbert Peralta.
SWIMMING
Marblehead 58, Danvers 33: Among the highlights for the Magicians, Jack Grady won the 50 free (24.41) while Sophia Weiner won the 100 back (1:03.77) and Cecelia Robbins topped both the 200 free (2:00.90) and the 100 breast (1:15.64). For Danvers, Harry Patterson picked up a big second place in the 50 free, Arianna McNulty and Allison O’Keefe had personal best times in the 500 free and Bella Moccia, Maddie Little, Kylee McGraw and Griffin Butler performed well.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Worcester State 2, Salem State 0: Hannah Aveni made 29 saves but a pair of second period goals by the visitors sent Salem State (2-10) to a league defeat at home. The Vikes did put 22 shots on net and an 0-for-4 showing on the power play didn’t help matters.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UMass Boston 91, Salem State 78: Jaden Castillo scored 23 points with three assists off the bench for the Vikings (4-7) but it wasn’t enough in the loss. Josiah Green added 11 points, four rebounds and four assists while Sean Bryan had eight points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals but struggled from the field (3-for-12). Josiah Green and Devin Okowuga scored 11 each as well.