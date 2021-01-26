BOYS BASKETBALL
Beverly 69, Marblehead 52: Gabe Copeland dropped 23 points including four triples to lead the Panthers (4-0) to another win, while Treston Abreu had 16. For Marblehead (2-2), junior forward Hunter Fleming led the charge with 17 points.
Essex Tech 58, Northeast 32: Junior Josh Berube had 10 points and eight boards in his first game of the season while senior Ian McBournie had 10 points and five assists to help the Hawks secure a convincing win. Junior center Cael Dineen added a double-double (10 points, 13 rebounds), and as a team, Essex Tech had 11 different players score.
Hamilton-Wenham 69, Amesbury 46: The Generals trailed by five (25-20) at the half, but turned it on after the break en route to a dominant win. Ryan Hutchinson (22 points, 12 rebounds), Ryan Monahan (20 points, 15 rebounds) and Marcus Nordin (13 points, 12 rebounds) all had double-doubles in the win, while Carter Coffey nearly got one too with nine points and 11 boards himself.
St. John’s Shrewsbury 64, St. John’s Prep 61: The Eagles dropped another close decision despite 23 points from Rollie Castineyra and 10 more from Aidan Callahan.
Swampscott 52, Salem 32: The Big Blue clamped down defensively and got 14 points from Andrew Augustin en route to an impressive win. Evan Roth added 13 points and hit three triples in the first quarter alone to get his team’s offense rolling, while Cam O’Brien had a nice game at the point. Freshmen Ryan Ward (5 points) and Liam Wales also played well, showing poise and aggression throughout, while sophomore Max Brodsky (5 points) also had a strong game. For Salem, Tommy Beauregard returned to the lineup and scored eight points to go with seven rebounds. Chris Qirjazi added eight points and three rebounds in the setback.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Masconomet 47, Beverly 34: Senior Morgan Bovardi had a season-high 20 to lead the Chieftains (4-1) to a season sweep of Beverly. Jenna DePietro and Liv Filmore had 10 each for Masco while Beverly was led by Kylie McCarthy with 14 points and four assists. Sophia Hemsey scored six with five rebounds and Sydney Anderson had five boards.
Swampscott 31, Saugus 25: The Big Blue prevailed in a defensive battle on the road.
Amesbury 39, Ipswich 23: Avery Hallinan led the Indians with 18 points.