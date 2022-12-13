BOYS BASKETBALL
Marblehead 86, Beverly 78: The Magicians (1-0) secured a big win on opening night behind a 32-point performance from Tyrone Countrymon. A total of seven Marblehead players scratched in the victory, with Nick Lemmond scoring 15 points and Ryan Commoss and Miles O’Neill each chipping in 10. Aven Denbow also came up with some big minutes defensively.
For Beverly (0-1), which briefly took the lead in the final minutes before Marblehead roared back in front, Ryder Frost had 24 points (12 at the free throw line) to lead the way in defeat. Noe Diaz also had a big night, scoring 19 points in the third quarter alone to help his team fight back into it.
Essex Tech 43, Lynn Tech 38: After trailing by eight heading into the fourth, the Hawks (1-0) rallied to take their season opener behind 19 points and 12 rebounds from Shawn O’Keefe. O’Keefe scored 11 points in the decisive final frame. Colin Holden added 12 second half points to go with 16 rebounds while Elijah Copeland had seven points in his varsity debut.
Covenant Christian Academy 64, Newman Prep 55: The Cougars, who have hit just one 3-pointer this season but are shooting over 50 percent from the field, overcame a 13-point second half deficit by going a 20-2 run. Bennett Plosker finished with 18 points and Noah DeJesus added 17 points for the winners (now 4-0), while Anthony Reis added with 13 points to go with seven blocked shots.
Salem Academy 46, Pioneer Charter School of Science 30: The Navigators improved to 2-1 behind 23 points from Jorbert Perlata. Jordan Maxson added 12 points, Ivan Paredes had eight and Azriel Taguiam had a strong overall game in the win.
Saugus 59, Swampscott 54: Liam Wales scored 26 points for the Big Blue (0-1), but Saugus made their shots down the stretch to pull away for good. Max Brodsky and Gabe Tripp each added nine points in the setback.
Peabody 75, Masconomet 38: The Tanners (1-0) rolled behind 25 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals from AJ Forte. Raphel Laurent added 16 points and three assists, while Shea Lynch had eight points, seven rebounds, six assists and four steals. Danny Barrett, Rudy DeJesus, Johnny Lucas and Vin O’Hara also played well for Peabody.
Gloucester 63, Danvers 44: The Falcons (1-2) dropped their conference opener at home Tuesday night despite 18 points from Deryn Lanphere and eight from Aris Xerras. Danvers was tied with the Fishermen at the half before losing momentum after the break.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Beverly 33, Marblehead 28: Nikki Erricola led the Panthers (1-0) with 14 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals in the win. Mia Bilotti chipped in nine points while Olivia Griffin had a great game on the defensive end.
Covenant Christian 44, Landmark 29: Abby Chewning had 19 points to lead CCA (5-2) with Stella Leras chipping in a dozen of her own. Liza Minogue added nine for the winners.
Greater Lowell 37, Essex Tech 33: The Hawks fell to 0-2 despite strong games from Molly McLeod (10 points), Bryanna Grant (9 points, 6 rebounds), Tenley Mugford (8 points) and Emma Dorgan (5 points, 5 steals).
Bishop Feehan 70, Bishop Fenwick 49: The Shamrocks pulled away in the fourth quarter by outscoring Fenwick 23-11. Junior captain Cecelia Kay had 23 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks for the Crusaders, with freshmen Caitlin Boyle (9 points, 6 rebounds) and Celia Nelson (6 points, 5 rebounds) also playing well.{/div}
BOYS TRACK
Bishop Fenwick 40, Arlington Catholic 18: The Crusaders (1-0) got event wins from Danny Rowan (hurdles), Michael Carter (300), Nondas Lagonakis (600), John Reilly (1000) and Giasnluca Sesito (shot put) in the season opener.
Ipswich 68, Hamilton-Wenham 24: Keith Townsend doubled up to win the high jump and hurdles and Colin Hansen was also a double-winner in the 600 and 300. Peter Bauman topped the shot put while Brian Milano won the dash, Tyler Rafferty won the 1000, Cam Townsend won the long jump and the Tigers took both relays.
GIRLS TRACK
Bishop Fenwick 53, Arlington Catholic 35: Winning events for the Crusaders (1-0) were Celia Krouse (300), Emily Elliott (600), Alexandra Morgan (1000), Julia Davis (high jump), McKenna Leaman (shot put), Irene Caron (dash) and the 4x400 relay of Shannon Bresnahan, Maria Ryan, Davis and Krouse.
Ipswich 77, Hamilton-Wenham 19: Olivia Novello was first in the high jump and the hurdles to lead the Tigers over their rivals. Chloe Pszenny won the dash plus the 300 while Soren Shira took the 600, Dana Falardeay won the 1000, Amelia Mooradd was first in the long jump and Ipswich also took both relays.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UMass Boston 87, Salem State 78: The Vikings dipped to 3-10 on the year despite 19 points apiece from Conner Byrne (10 rebounds) and Jaden Castillo.