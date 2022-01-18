GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bishop Fenwick 70, Bishop Feehan 66: Sophomore Cecilia Kay exploded for 22 points and grabbed 20 rebounds as the Crusaders (6-3) knocked off one of the top teams in Eastern Mass. Senior captain Olivia Found scored 16 with eight assists and junior Erica Lendall was hot from downtown, canning five 3-pointers for 15 points.
Swampscott 50, Salem 42: Senior Sophie DiGrande had a tremendous game with 19 points, nine rebounds and four assists to power the Big Blue (5-1). Senior Maddie Hudson played well with 12 points, 16 rebounds and some tenacious defense and classmate Chloe Rakauskas had seven points and seven boards.
Hamilton-Wenham 45, Gloucester 22: A full court man press enabled the Generals (now 6-3) to jump out to a 20-6 lead and never look back on the road. Jane Maguire had 15 points, Gabby Campbell eight and Christa Coffey seven for the winners, who substituted freely over the final three quarters.
Marblehead 34, Danvers 29: The Magicians won a hard fought NEC bout.
SWIMMING
Marblehead 94, Gloucester 79: Greg Podstrelov won three events: the 100 breaststroke (1:11.88), the 200 IM (2:11.87) and 500 freestyle (5:27.70) and was part of both the winning 200 medley and 200 free relay teams that kept the Magicians unbeaten. Cole Brooks was a double winner for Marblehead in the 100 free (50.41) and 200 free (1:53.61) and was also part of two winning relays (200 medley and 400 free relay). Other winners included Owen Torstemson in the 50 free (25.59), Finn Bergquist in the 100 butterfly (1:03.08), Logan Doody in the 100 back (1:00.62) and Jack Grady in diving (187 points). The 200 medley relay (Doody, Podstrelov, Brooks and Grady) won in 1:51.16; the 200 free relay (Podstrelov, Nate Rosen, Torstemson and Will Cerrutti) in 1:43.78; and the 400 free relay (Doody, Grady, Rosen and Brooks) in 3:47.52.
GYMNASTICS
Beverly 126.75, Peabody 70.15: Keegan Richardson finished first in the vault (8.9) while fellow captain Sydney Spencer won the balance beam (7.65) and both shared top honors on floor exercises (9.0) to lead the Panthers to a runaway win.
Julia Kaszysnki took first for the Orange-and-Black on the uneven bars (7.8), followed by Spencer and Linnea Avola (both at 7.5) and Sarah Morey (7.0). Olivia Giello was second on vault (8.5) and floor exercises (8.2); Ava Connon (7.95 on vault) and Izzy Connon (7.35 on beam) both earned third place finishes, as did Kaszysnki on floor (7.9); and Morey had a solid second place showing on beam (7.4) for Beverly.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bishop Fenwick 67, Bishop Feehan 65: Nick Bowers (10 points) came up with a huge 4-point play late in the game to turn a three point deficit into a one point lead and an eventual win for the Crusaders. Mike Yentin scored 18 points to lead the offense while Che Hanks had 17 and Jason Romans had 16.
Salem Academy 54, Danvers 51: The Navigators improved to 8-2 on the season thanks to 20 points from Jorbert Peralta. Ivan Paredes added 11 while sophomore Radley Valsote and freshman Angel Santiago had big contributions as well.
MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Endicott 3, AIC 0: The Gulls made it a clean sweep in their season debut led by Rafa Robert’s eight kills. Ian Smith added six.