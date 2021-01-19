BOYS BASKETBALL
Danvers 64, Saugus 58 (OT): Jared Berry, who finished with a game-high 30 points despite going against a box and one defense, drilled two free throws in the final seconds of regulation to send the game to overtime. Andrew Metivier canned a 3-pointer in the extra frame to help his team separate themselves for the win. Also playing well was sophomore Aras Xerras (11 points, 8 rebounds) and Jackson Reid (10 points, 7 rebounds).
Masconomet 68, Winthrop 40: Junior guards Brennen Johnston had a team-best 19 points and Ben Dillon scored 14 to lead Masconomet (2-2), which led 40-17 at the half. Spencer Butterworth chipped in with 10 points and had a huge rebounding game to support the cause.
Marblehead 66, Gloucester 58: The Magicians finished on a 13-5 run to emerge victorious at home and earn their first triumph of 2021. Junior center Hunter Fleming had a big night for Marblehead with 16 points while junior forward Lucas Mouthaan chipped in with 11.
Salem 49, Salem Academy 38: Jorge Guerrero scored seven of his 19 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Witches (1-0) to a season-opening win over their cross town foes. Guerrero also had 10 rebounds. Guillermo Pimentel added a nice stat line with seven points, five rbeounds, five assists and five steals, while senior Ethan Doyle added 14 with eight of those in the fourth. The Witches trailed by nine going into the fourth before exploding in the final frame. The Navigators were led by Jorbert Peralta (nine points, 10 rebounds) and Dexter Brown (16 points).
Ipswich 62, Rockport 52: The Tigers (3-2) stormed out to a 19-6 lead after one and a 33-18 lead at the half and cruised from there en route to the win. Nikhil Walker led the way with 15 points and 15 rebounds, Aidan O’Flynn scored 12 points off the bench, 10 of those coming in the second half, and Ray Cuevas had nine points.
Mystic Valley 50, Essex Tech 47: The Hawks had a chance to win in the final seconds but a 3-pointer was off the mark. Ian McBournie had 11 points with two triples, sophomore guard David Canedo had eight points, five assists and five boards, sophomore Shawn O’Keefe had 15 points and 11 rebounds and junior big man had 10 points and 12 rebounds in the setback.
Hamilton-Wenham 63, Triton 33: The Generals dominated the paint, getting double-double performances from Ryan Hutchinson (20 points, 11 rebounds), Carter Coffey (17 points, 13 rebounds) and Ryan Monahan (16 points, 14 rebounds). Hamilton-Wenham was without two of their top six guys in the convincing win.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Peabody 37, Swampscott 22: Emma Bloom scored 13 and pulled down six rebounds to help the Tanners (3-0) pick up their third straight win. Sophomore Taylor Bettencourt scored seven while handing out five assists with three swipes and senior Amber Kiricoples was a force in the paint with 11 rebounds to go with her six points.
Winthrop 46, Masconomet 37: The Vikes knocked the Chieftains (3-1) from the ranks of the unbeaten with a surprising home triumph.
Manchester Essex 37, Hamilton-Wenham 28: Jane Maguire had a team-high eight and Kailee Whelan scored seven for H-W, which fell behind ten and employed a press defense in trying to crawl back into the action. Riley Davis, Nora Gamber, Kara O’Shea, Abby Simon and Marley Shea shone defensively for the Gens.
Danvers 48, Saugus 23: The Falcons got the win on opening night.
Shawsheen 51, Essex Tech 23: Freshman Tenley Mugford had a nice outing for the Hawks with seven points and five rebounds while Molly Weatherbee scored six and grabbed eight off the glass.