NORTH SHORE HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL LEAGUE
Danvers 40, Hamilton-Wenham 37 (OT): Tied both at halftime and the end of regulation, the Falcons rallied from ten down as Angie Djoko had 11 of her 16 points in the fourth quarter. Reese Holland added 12 for the winners and Kayda Brown scored seven. For the Generals, Gabby Campbell netted 11 points, Grace Harris scored 10, Gabriella Jewett scored nine and Sadie Gamber had seven.
Beverly 37, Essex Tech 28: Jules Stevenson led a total team effort for the Panthers in a playoff opening win. Vivian Carter added ten while Anna Michaud scored nine and Lauren Caley had seven. The Hawks were paced by Avery Barteaux with nine points plus Thais Dossantos and Tenley Mugford’s seven each.
North Reading 37, Gloucester 19: Sophie Gallavan had 14 points to lead the Hornets and Jordan DelTorchio was strong for the Fishermen with an 11 point, 15 rebound double-double.
Masconomet 26, Ipswich 10: The Chieftains cruised to a playoff win behind Emma McCormack’s team-high six points. Izzie Wetters led Ipswich with five.