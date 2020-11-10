Tuesday's area roundup: Danvers girls soccer blanks Marblehead to stay unbeaten 

GIRLS SOCCER
Danvers 3, Marblehead 0: Reese Pszenny handed out assists on goals by senior Hailey Murphy and junior dynamo Arianna Bezanson as the Falcons (8-0) survived a solid upset bid by Marblehead (1-3) to remain perfect on the season. Sophomore Ellie Anderson netted Danvers' other goal with Hailey DeAngelis earning her fourth shutout of the year in net. Avery Scharffenberg, Livvi Anderson and Riley DiGilio all had standout performances for Danvers.
Essex Tech 4, Shawsheen 0: The Hawks improved to 9-3-1 including a near-perfect 9-1-1 in Commonwealth Athletic Conference play with a season sweep of the Rams.
BOYS SOCCER
Shawsheen 3, Essex Tech 0: The Rams got the better of the Hawks to claim the CAC Large title.