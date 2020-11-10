Tuesday's area roundup: Danvers girls soccer blanks Marblehead to stay unbeaten 

Marblehead's Catherine Comstock battles with Danvers captain Riley DiGilio for ball control Tuesday night at Piper Field. Rose Raymond photo

GIRLS SOCCER

Danvers 3, Marblehead 0: Reese Pszenny handed out assists on goals by senior Hailey Murphy and junior dynamo Arianna Bezanson as the Falcons (8-0) survived a solid upset bid by Marblehead (1-3) to remain perfect on the season. Sophomore Ellie Anderson netted Danvers' other goal with Hailey DeAngelis earning her fourth shutout of the year in net. Avery Scharffenberg, Livvi Anderson and Riley DiGilio all had standout performances for Danvers.

Danvers senior Julia Vaillancourt gets ready to boot the ball upfield past the Marblehead defense. Rose Raymond photo
Danvers sophomore Eliana Anderson (right) chases down a loose ball along with Marblehead goalkeeper Annika Haley. Rose Raymond photo
Arianna Bezanson works the ball upfield for Danvers Tuesday night during its 3-0 win at Marblehead. Rose Raymond photo

Essex Tech 4, Shawsheen 0: The Hawks improved to 9-3-1 including a near-perfect 9-1-1 in Commonwealth Athletic Conference play with a season sweep of the Rams.

BOYS SOCCER

Shawsheen 3, Essex Tech 0: The Rams got the better of the Hawks to claim the CAC Large title.

