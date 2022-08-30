GOLF
Danvers 164, Bishop Fenwick 152: Competing with a quota points format, the Falcons impressed in their opener led by Nick Figueiredo’s and Bryson Clark’s 27 points. Braden Coyne added 26 points, Bobby Fish had 25 and Trevor McNeill had 23 to round out the top scorers, while Brendan Glowik (20 points) and Anthony Giordano (16) also played well.
For Fenwick, Louie Spychalski exploded for a match-high 30 points while Leo Schroeder provided 25. Anthony Picano added 23 points and Danielle Lynn had 22 points in what was an encouraging opening match performance for the Crusaders despite the loss.
Hamilton-Wenham 152, Lynnfield 147: The Generals took their season opener thanks to 30 points from Tim Becker and 27 from Aidan Noonan. Cameron McIntosh added 26 and Cooper Miller had 25 to aid in the win.
Marblehead 50, Peabody 22: The Magicians impressed in their season opener at Tedesco Country Club, winning six matches with six players breaking 40 for nine holes. Matt Weed (5.5-3.5), Jacob Hershfield (6-3), Charlie Grenier (8-1), Marty Ryan (8.5-0.5), Matt Mahan (7.5-1.5) and Aidan Baron (5.5-3.5) all came out on top with Weed and Ryan sharing medalist honors with 35s.
For Peabody (0-1), freshman Tristen Joyce was a bright spot, halving his match at No. 2, 4.5-4.5. Junior Mike Ryan also halved his match in the No. 6 slot.
Winthrop 38.5, Salem 33.5: The Witches dropped a tight road decision in their season opener despite match play wins from Jack Doyle (7.5-1.5) and Brady Tremblay (6.5-2.5). Riley Fenerty and Owen Warner-Streff each halved their matches 4.5-4.5.
Beverly 50, Masconomet 22: The Panthers cruised to victory in their season opener on Tuesday.