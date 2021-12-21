BOYS TRACK
Peabody 53, Masconomet 33: Daviel Canela won both the high jump and the dash to propel the Tanners, who also got firsts from Brendan Smith (shot put) and Michael Perez (300) and used superior depth to snare the meet. Masconomet got first place efforts from Liam Gillespie (hurdles), Nate Collins (600), James Toleos (1000), Tim McGinley (mile) and Nolan Dickinson (2-mile).
Danvers 55, Gloucester 30: Aidan Smith led a sweep of the hurdles and the Falcons earned a road win with first-place efforts from Nick Goodwin (high jump), Aidan Drislane (shot put), Colin Kelter (300), Luke Llewellyn (600), Mack Eon (1000) and Kevin Rogers (mile).
GIRLS TRACK
Danvers 50, Gloucester 35: It was a solid team win for the Falcons (2-1), who got first place efforts from Emma Gibbons (hurdles), Emma Eagan (mile), Mikayla Shallaval (600), Courtney Hinchion (2-mile), Cali Abbatessa (shot put) and the relay team. Picking up second place finishes were Krtsya Zamejtis (dash), Katie Walfield (mile), Skylar Laws (600), Chloe Hertigan (high jump) and Bobbi Serino (1000).
Peabody 58, Masconomet 28: The Tanners got victories in the 2-mile from Sarah DiVasta, the mile from Leah O’Neil and the 1000 from Kyra Buckley to sweep the distance events and take the meet. Also winning were Yosmery Batista (300), Savannah Vargas (dash), Trinity Cabrera (shot put) and Brianna Ewanisha (high jump). Masco’s Jenna Lindsay won the 600 and Isabel Bruce won the hurdles.
Beverly 73, Swampscott 13: The unbeaten Panthers (3-0) won nine of the ten events in the meet. Among the highlight performances were Olivia Merritt in the dash (7.7), Katie Burgess in the 300 (48.3), Mya Perron in the shot put (29-feet-10 1/2 inches) and Mary Hauck in the 2-mile (13:04).
WRESTLING
Masconomet/Essex Tech 42, Gloucester 30: Miles Darling pinned his opponent at 120 pounds while Collin McAveney (126) and Nick Mandracchia (152) also won via pinfall to help the Chieftains improve to 2-2-2 on the year.
St. John’s Prep 52, Shawsheen 21: Winning for the undefeated Eagles (8-0) were Breadon Goes (106), Alex Schaeublin (113), Tyler Knox (126), Ryan DeSouza (145), Rawson Iwanicki (152), Ethan Barnes-Felix (160), Matt Mitchell (170), Zach Richardson (182), Jack Blizard (220) and Charlie Smith (285).
Triton 57, Beverly 21: Sophomore Gino Sicari recorded a win via pin at 195 while freshman Tristan Gold also pulled off a pin at 126. Junior Dallas Cacciola also won at 138 via decision.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bishop Fenwick 68, Austin Prep 38: Senior captains Maria Orfanos (14 points, three steals) and Nasha Arnold (17 points, 10 points) helped the Crusaders stay unbeaten in CCL action and improve to 3-1 overall. Sophomores Erica Lendall and Cecilia Kay scored 11 each in the triumph.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bishop Fenwick 74, Austin Prep 62: Jason Romans went for 24 points with 11 rebounds, eight assists and eight steals in a stellar all-around performance in the CCL win. Mike Yentin also scored 21 with eight rebounds and Che Hanks rounded out the scoring with 20 points of his own.