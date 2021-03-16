GIRLS TRACK
Danvers 69, Salem 15: The Falcons (1-0) secured the opening day meet, getting wins from Haley Murphy in both the 1,000 and high jump. Murphy was also on the winning 4x400 relay team along with Eli Anderson, Katie Walfield and Jordan Ortins. Other event winners included Ortins (55 hurdles), Lauren Ahearn (55 dash), Chloe Hertigan (300), Anderson (600), Emma Eagan (mile) and Ava Navarro (2 mile).
BOYS TRACK
Danvers 54, Salem 31: From sprints to distances, Danvers was on the mark in winning their season opening meet. Ryan McHale (55 meter hurdles, 8.9 seconds), Jacob Reardon (55 dash, 6.9 seconds), Adam Ellington (300 meters, 44.1 seconds), Will Sheehan (600, 1:39), Luke Llewellyn (1000, 2:51), Kevin Rogers (mile, 5:03) and T.J. Glowik 2-mile, 10;30) were all triumphant for the Falcons.
Salem picked up victories from Trevor Beaudoin in the high jump (5 feet 6 inches) and its 4x400 relay team in a time of 4:23.
VOLLEYBALL
Masconomet 3, Peabody 0: The Chieftains rolled to a 25-10, 25-19, 25-22 triumph behind 14 kills and 16 digs from Paige Richardson. Vanessa Latam had 22 assists, Charlotte Losee had two blocks and Camryn Wettstone had five aces and two blocks in the win.
For the Tanners, freshman Abby Bettencourt had 10 assists and three kill, sophomore Isabel Bettencourt had six kills and three aces and Sarah Broughton, Alli Flewelling, Maggie Bena and Krissy Cardello had strong two-way games.
Essex Tech 3, Greater Lawrence 0: The Hawks improved to 3-0 with a sweep of Greater Lawrence (25-14, 25-9, 25-9). Senior middle blocker Molly Wetherbee finished with 10 kills followed by junior middle blocker Ali Tkach (6 kills, 5 aces). Senior setter Ariana Magee (4 kills, 6 aces, 13 assists) also played well, as did, senior outside hitter Emily Marshall (6 digs, 3 aces, 2 kills).
Saugus 3, Swampscott 1: In the Big Blue's setback, Nickole Fein had seven kills, Brooke Farnum finished with a pair of blocks, and Izzy Pitman added nine digs and two aces.