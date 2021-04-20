VOLLEYBALL
Danvers remains unbeaten: The Falcons (14-0) swept both Swampscott (25-8, 26-24, 25-8) and Peabody (25-11, 25-21, 25-17) on Tuesday to remain unbeaten. In the win over the Big Blue, Jaime Walsh had nine assists and two aces, Emma Callahan had three kills and three aces, Maxine Lapine had four kills and two blocks and Alexia Simpson had five kills and three aces.
Against Peabody, Megan Murphy had eight kills, Shayla Saad had eight kills and three blocks, Lily Eldridge had 31 assists and eight digs, Carly Goodhue had 11 kills and Tess Vontzalides had 11 digs.
Marblehead 3, Masconomet 2: Keira Sweetnam had 10 kills and seven aces to send the Magicians to a thrilling 20-25, 26-24, 25-20, 20-25, 15-13 triumph. Lilah Thompson added seven kills in the win while teammate Emma Lawler had five kills and four aces from the serving line.
In addition, Abby Schwartz and Izzy Wabno each had 15 digs for the winners, and setter Samantha Oberlander had 25 assists for Marblehead (now 6-5).