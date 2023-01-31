GIRLS BASKETBALL
Ipswich 54, Triton 30: Freshman guard Lucy Donahue erupted for a career high 33 points, outscoring the visitors by herself, enabling Ipswich to improve to 7-6 on the season.
Bishop Fenwick 53, Archbishop Williams 46: Junior captain Cecilia Kay was immense in scoring 31 points and adding a baker’s dozen rebounds to guide Fenwick to its 10th win in 15 games. Freshmen Cecelia Neilson and Anna Fertonani combined for nine assists in the victory while fellow ninth grader Caitlyn Boyle added eight points. Kate McPhail, a junior, contributed seven points to the cause.
Peabody prevails: The Tanners (11-2) remained unbeaten in NEC competition by taking down Salem. Freshman Sophia Coburn had a dozen points and four assists, Logan Lomasney had 11 points with 11 rebounds, Taylor Bettencourt had eight points with five assists and Lizzie Bettencourt scored seven with six boards. Lauryn Mendonca added five points and eight rebounds.
Swampscott 41, Danvers 24: Freshman Sam Ward’s 15 points helped the Big Blue (4-9) come alive offensively in the win. Junior Victoria Quagrello added 10 points and 10 assists.
Captain Ellie Anderson had a big night for the Falcons, going for 11 points with two treys, six rebounds, four assist and four steals.
Masconomet 50, Beverly 23: Kaleigh Monagle paced the Chieftains (8-7) with 14 points while sophomore Riley Bovardi ripped down 13 rebounds and Kylie Dumont ran the floor with four assists and four steals.
Abby Ruggieri led the Panthers (4-10) with nine points and nine rebounds and Nikki Erricola ripped down six carooms.
Covenant Christian 47, Bradford Christian 22: Abby Chewning led the scoring attack once again with 14 points while Ava Anastasi scored nine and Julia Ray added eight. Yuejia Wang was a great game rebounding in the paint and also scored six.
Shawsheen 35, Essex Tech 25: The Hawks fell to 5-8 on the season despite 10 points from Emma Dorgan and another five from Thais Dos Santos.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Beverly 67, Masconomet 44: Ryder Frost posted another neat triple-double with 31 points, 11 rebounds and five assists as the Panthers moved to 11-4. Harry Silva chipped in seven points.
Swampscott 65, Danvers 41: The Big Blue (6-7) won their third in a row behind a balanced attack with Liam Wales (13 points), Connor Chiarello (12) and Max Brodsky (12) contributing. Riad Bennagour added nine for the winners.
Triton 75, Ipswich 64: Max Chesley drained eight triples while going for 26 points in a huge night for the Tigers. Toby Adams made four from distance for 12 points and James Norris scored 11 while playing well in the post as Ipswich was within two going into the fourth.
Covenant Christian 55, Waring 35: The Cougars clawed their way to 11-1 on the season as Anthony Reis dropped in 14 points and fellow forward Noah DeJesus added a dozen. Fellow big men Tim Soria and Dimitrie Farcas each added six for the winners while Evan Ray controlled both ends of the court, serving as a leader both offensively and defensively.
Essex Tech 69, Northeast 63: The Hawks moved to 7-5 with senior Colin Holden’s career high of 25 points with 12 rebounds set the pace. Christian Federico and Jack McBournie both had 13 points in the winning effort.
BOYS SKIING
Masconomet 91, North Andover 44: Freshman David Palmer finished first in a time of 23.14 seconds to lead a team effort in the Chieftains’ victory at Bradford Ski Area. He finished 10th overall out of all skiers on the day, followed by senior Bode Devellian (14th, 23.43), sophomore Ethan Daly (16th, 23.58) and senior Andrew Mitchell (17th, 23.73). In all, four Masconomet freshmen scored points, adding to the team’s depth.
Hamilton-Wenham splits: The Generals got the better of Haverhill (78-57) but fell to Newburyport (77-58) as junior Will Harrington had another excellent showing on the slopes, finishing second overall in a time of 22.15. His teammate, Cooper Bousum (23.39), was 13th overall.
Prep stays unbeaten with two wins: The Eagles had little trouble dispatching both Andover (123-12) and North Andover (116-19) as Josh Haarmann sailed to a first place finish in 21.94 seconds. Cole Hosmer (22.26) placed third overall for St. John’s, followed in close proximity by teammates Henry Coote (4th, 22.68), Aidan Rogers (6th, 22.72), and Sam Charrette (7th, 22.96).
GIRLS TRACK
Crusaders first: At the Tri-County League Freshman/Sophomore meet, Bishop Fenwick was first led by Joni Caron, who was champion of the high jump and came in third in the 300, as well as Julia Davis, champ of the 2-mile and second in the high jump. Mariana Kay picked up second on the 2-mile and Emily Elliott was second in the 1000.
In the varsity jamboree, Fenwick’s sprint medley of Jillian Chinchillo, Irene Caron, Celia Krouse and Alex Morgan came in first overall.
Ipswich 65, Manchester Essex 34: Chloe Pszenny took first in both the dash and the 100 while Kameya Perron doubled up in the high jump and hurdles as the Tigers improved to 3-1. Soren Shearer was first in the 100 and Bree Doucett was first in the shot put.
BOYS TRACK
Fenwick second: Danny Rowan took gold in the hurdles, Evan Manning was first in the shot put and Nondas Lagonakis was champ of the 1000 at the Tri-County League Freshman/Sophomore meet. Bishop Fenwick was second as a team with Lagonakis adding sixth in the long jump, Declan Corcoran coming in second in the long jump and third in the dash and John Reilly finishing second in the 1000.
Ipswich 64, Manchester Essex 35: Double winners Keith Townsend (hurdles, high jump) and Colin Hansen (dash, 600) helped the Tigers improve to 3-1. Brandon Monahan picked up a win in the 300, Aidan Brann won the 2-mile and Peter Bauman was first in the shot put.
GYMNASTICS
Hamilton-Wenham 132.1, Beverly 125.5: Georgia Greaves was first on bars (8.4), beam (8.5) and floor (8.9) while placing second on vault (9.2) to lead the Generals. Hobey Greaves won vault at 9.3 while Julia Bial was second on bars (8.2) and Cerys Murphy was second on beam (8.1).
Beverly’s Olivia Giello scored 8.8 on floor while Julia Guanci scored 8.3. Julia Kaszynski added 8.1 on vault and Mia Bazin scored an 8.0.
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Conn College 8, Salem State 2: Five goals allowed in the first and three more in the third doomed the Vikings (4-16) even though the won the middle period, 2-0. Erik Larsson factored in both scored with a goal plus an assist on Zach Dill’s marker.