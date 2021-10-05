COLLEGE GOLF
Salem State Captures MASCAC Crown: Three Vikings golfers scored in the 70s to win the shortened 2021 MASCAC Championship at Berkshire Hills Country Club. The event was regularly scheduled for 36 holes, but was reduced to 27 after Monday’s rain forced a cancellation of the back nine.
Salem State’s winning score of 467 (23-over par) earned them an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament next spring. Former Salem High standout Ethan Doyle was the team’s medalist with a 3 under-par performance on Tuesday; his two-day total was even par 111 for the 27 holes, and he was named the conference’s Player and Rookie of the Year following the match. Also playing well was Brian Cannata (75 on Tuesday), Travis Ryan and Matt Godbout (both 122, 11-over par), and former Swampscott standout Danny DiLisio (128, 19-over par).
GOLF
Gloucester 39, Danvers 33: The Falcons dropped a close one at Bass Rocks despite match play wins from Jack Murphy (5.5-3.5) and Bryson Clark (5-4). John Curran and Brendan Glowik each tied their bouts, 4.5-4.5.
North Reading 135, Hamilton-Wenham 108: Aidan Noonan scored 25 points while Joe Coughlin managed 19, but it wasn’t enough as the Generals (7-4) fell at Myopia.
Masconomet 47 1/2, Swampscott 24 1/2: Jack Mertz and Tyler Feldberg were co-medalists with rounds of 37 at Tedesco to help the Chieftains improve to 5-4. Max DeMayo and Anthony Cerbone each carded 39 and Swampscott’s Lou Spellios had a 38 to edge out Chris O’Grady, 5-4, in the No. 1 spot. Will Roddy also won his match, 5-4, for the Big Blue (now 5-4).
Ipswich 97, Manchester Essex 96: The Tigers (6-6) picked up an narrow victory with sophomore Charlie Jepsen netting 25 points in the final home match of the season.
Marblehead 49, Lynn Classical 23: Matt Weed shot a 35 to help the Magicians (7-4) to victory at Gannon Golf Club. Charlie Grenier added a 38 and Christopher Locke shot a 39. Winning their individual matches were Weed (6.5-3.5), Grenier (5.5-3.5), Locke (6-3), Adrian Baron (5-4), Chris Cannuscio (6.5-2.5), Jack Sontz (8.5-0.5) and Marty Ryan (7.5-1.5).
Essex Tech 136, Nashoba Tech 95: Aidan Gray had 27 points and Luke Thibodeau had 24 as the Hawks picked up a convincing win.
FIELD HOCKEY
Bishop Fenwick 4, St. Mary’s Lynn 0: Sedona Lawson needed to make just one save to record her fifth shutout of the season as the Crusaders ran their record to 7-1-2. Goals came off the sticks of Emily McPhail, Rayne Millett, Emma Perry, and Sam Montecalvo, with Grace Morey earning two assists. Zoe Elwell, Karina Gyllenhaal, and Kailey Silva also played well.
Ipswich 4, Amesbury 0: Halle Greenleaf netted a pair of goals for the Tigers (7-1-1) while Linde Ruitenberg and Chloe Pszenny each had a goal and an assist in the shutout win. Morgan Bodwell (4 saves over 3 quarters) and Mary Hannah Gallagher (1 save) shared the blanking in net, with Ashton Flather also picking up an assist.
Georgetown 2, Hamilton-Wenham 0: Goaltender Maeve Clark had a strong game for the Generals, who dropped to 2-5.
VOLLEYBALL
Peabody 3, Swampscott 0: Elayna Capone had a terrific game for the Tanners (now 7-3) with 17 service points and six aces, guiding her squad to a 25-14, 25-7, 25-22 triumph. Isabel Bettencourt (8 kills), Lauryn Mendonca (8 kills, 3 blocks) and Abby Bettencourt (15 assists, 3 aces) also starred.
Marblehead 3, Saugus 0: Keira Sweetnam had 10 kills and four aces while Nicolette Tetti had a half-dozen kills and a pair of aces as the Magicians (now 7-2) prevailed 25-14, 25-15, 25-15. Julia Potvin added 16 assists in the win.
Hamilton-Wenham 3, Triton 2: The Generals won three straight sets to pull out a 22-25, 11-25, 25-19, 25-15, 16-14 win. Maggie Firicano had two aces, two kills, two blocks and four digs in a fine all-around effort while senior Hannah Pasquerello had 18 digs in addition to sealing the fifth set with an ace.
Ipswich 3, Newburyport 1: Kendra Brown’s double-double of 18 assists and 10 digs helped the Tigers (7-1) prevail 24-26, 25-13, 25-17, 25-21. Claire O’Flynn added six blocks and six kills for the winners. Grace Sorensen had 14 kills and nine digs and Ella Stein chipped in with 10 digs and five aces.
BOYS SOCCERMasconomet 2, Gloucester 1: Down a goal, the Chieftains (10-0) battled back to score the next two to earn the win. James Tolios had the first on an assist from Jason Karas, while defender Ross O’Brien netted the game-winner in the 60th minute with a blistering shot from the top of the 18. Sophomore Thomas Downs and Graham Butterworth turned in some strong minutes for Masco, as did Zach Peterson and Owen O’Brien.
Swampscott 8, Salem 0: Mason Bergeron had a hat trick with one assist while teammate Valerio Tatafiore scored once and dished out four helpers as the Big Blue rolled on the road. Ruairi Harrington finished with a goal and an assist, with teammates Jack Fredrickson, Chris Urbano and Szymon Wabno also scoring and Lucas Bereaud picking up one assist.
Salem Academy 4, CCSC 0: Blaise Nkwetta had a goal and an assist and the Navs improved to 2-4-1. Ateh Njinju, Ivan Paredes and Henry Shehaj also scored.
Danvers 2, Marblehead 0: Jake Ryan and Chance Prouty connected for the Falcons while goaltender Sean Ouellette turned in his third consecutive shutout.
St. John’s Prep 1, St. John’s Shrewsbury 1: Senior keeper Joey Waterman made 12 saves to help the Eagles earn a draw against their CC rivals. Sophomore Jake Vanna had the lone Eagles goal on an assist from Mike Bertinado. Sophomore midfielder Aithan Bezanson, junior center back Will Minor and senior defender Ansh Motiani also played well.
Winthrop 3, Peabody 1: Victor Maciel scored the lone goal for Peabody, which had many opportunities at goal throughout but struggled to finish.
GIRLS SOCCER
Beverly 3, Saugus 0: Sophomore Jenna Schweizer scored her first varsity goal and Izzy Sullivan potted two of her own to help the Panthers improve to 5-4. Kayleigh Crowell had one assist, Kayla Cimon had the shutout in net and Grace Fitzgerald also had a strong all-around game.
Swampscott 3, Salem 0: Keeper Lilian Goesslin earned her seventh shutout of the year as the Big Blue (5-2-2) won their fourth straight game. Laine Foutes, Sophie DiGrande and Mia Schena. Maddie Hudson handed out two assists. For the Witches, Isabella Cunha and J.J. Wallace had strong games.
Essex Tech 3, Innovation 0: Izzy Santana, freshman Reese Lizotte and Sofia Varga handled the scoring as the Hawks moved to 5-6 overall. Miabella Cavallaro and Carrie Martinez had standout efforts in the victory.
Peabody 4, Winthrop 0: Seniors McKayla Fisher and Emily McDonough both had a goal and an assist on Senior Night as the Tanners (5-2-3) won their fourth straight. Sam Rowe and Ally Bettencourt also scored with Sam Simmons earning an assist and Emma Bloom keeping the sheet clean in net.
Danvers 6, Marblehead 0: Qualifying for the state tournament for a 31st straight season, Danvers (8-0-2) extended its regular season unbeaten streak to 36 in impressive fashion. Arianna Bezanson scored twice, fellow senior captain Gabby Chisholm scored and had two assists on corner kick goals by Reese Pszenny and Ellie Anderson and Mikayla Shaffaval also scored. Marblehead fell to 6-1-2.
Masconomet 6, Gloucester 1: Twin sisters Alex Woodland (goal, assist) and Gabriella Woodland (goal, three assists) set up each other’s scored and the Chieftains (8-2) cruised on Senior Night. Maggie Hook, Sofia Tas-Castro and Elena Lindonen were senior scorers for Masco and Taylor Bovardi added a goal. Senior Charlotte Meixsell had two assists while Jaime Webber and Carissa Scannell played very well.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Endicott 3, Nichols 1: Amanda Gilbert delivered 15 kills and the Gulls (10-5) stayed unbeaten in conference play with the win. Riley Donahue added 11 kills and eight digs in the winning effort.
Salve Regina 3, Gordon 0: Though both Valerie Nilan (11) and Jordan Shaduk (10) hit double figures in kills, the Seahawks made quick work of the Scots (now 8-5), 30-28, 25-22, 25-16.
Salem State 3, Anna Maria 1: The Vikings (2-11) played great team defense with 75 total to emerge victorious in four sets. Genvieve Kempster led the offense with 14 kills and Pam Diaz had a team-high 17 digs.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Endicott 10, Salem State 0: Chloe Waldron and Julia Matus both had hat tricks and the Gulls (4-2-2) totally dismantled the Viking (1-8). Kelsey Hunter and Madeline Mucher both had a goal and an assist for Endicott.
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Springfield 2, Endicott 0: The Gulls put three shots on frame but couldn’t score in falling to 3-5-2. Keeper Zach Regulbuto made six saves on eight shots.
Gordon 1, New England College 1: Ryan Modzeleski scored with less than two minutes to play in regulation to help the Scots earn a draw. Neither team could pot the winner through 110 minutes and two overtimes and Gordon keeper Brody Veleber made three saves.