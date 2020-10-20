GOLF
Salem 38.5, Peabody 33.5: The Witches grabbed an NEC win behind match play wins from Ethan Doyle (6.5-2.5), Joe Parr (6-3), Brady Tremblay (5-4) and Jon Wasserman (6.5-2.5).
For Peabody, Matthew Ryder tied his match 4.5-4.5, as did Sammy Oliveri. Chris Fabbo (6-3) and Nathaniel Swanson (6.5-2.5) both came out victorious.
St. John’s Prep 217, Catholic Memorial 248: The Eagles cruised to another victory, this time at George Wright, getting a 34 from senior Brandon Farrin and a 35 from his classmate, Blake Buonopane. St. John’s is now 9-0 on the year.
Swampscott 43, Marblehead 26: The Big Blue improved to 7-2 with their seventh straight win behind match play triumphs from Danny Dilisio, Lou Spellios, Nate Stern, Will Roddy, Jason Bouffard, Brendan Sheehan and Connor Correnti. Swampscott also beat Saugus on Monday.
For Marblehead (now 3-2), Matt Weed won his match 6-3 at No. 2 and was medalist for his squad with a 36. His brother, Ben, fired a 37.
BOYS SOCCER
Danvers 3, Salem 0: Senior captain Thomas Lisi scored two goals while sophomore Chance Prouty had the other as Danvers opened its season with a win. Freshman Dino Celikovic and sophomore Danny Vatousios each tallied an assist while Ryan Overberg recorded the shutout in net. Falcons head coach Mike Chase also highlighted the play of defenders Adam Mentzer, Spencer Keyes and Danny Molina.
Freshman Oscar Solario played well defensively for the Witches while junior Jordan Pimentel had a strong game in the midfield.
Masconomet 6, Peabody 1: Knotted at one goal apiece midway through the third quarter, Masco’s offense exploded for four goals in 12 minutes to record its most impressive win of the young season. Carmine DiPietrantonio scored two goals and had an assist; Sam Brockelman had two pretty assists; Aidan Gauvain had a goal and an assist; and Zach Peterson, Nate Collins and Spencer Butterworth each scored a goal in the win.
Peabody’s lone goal of the game came from leading scorer Kyle Joyce, who notched his area-best 10th goal of the year.
St. John’s Prep 2, Catholic Memorial 0: The Eagles (3-0-1) kept their unbeaten record in tact thanks to goals from James Gikas and Ryder Vigsnes. Mark Patturili and senior captain Drew Keenan added assists, while keeper Joey Waterman made six saves in net for his fourth shutout in as many games.
Swampscott 4, Marblehead 0: The Big Blue seized a convincing win behind goals from Vincent Palmer, Fernando Barranco, Jack Fredrickson and Andrew Freggar. Assists went to Alex Greenfield, Nick Sirota, Palmer and Chris Hollenbach, while Mascon Bergeron (6) and Aidan Wyse (1) combined for seven saves in the shutout.
GIRLS SOCCER
Beverly 7, Gloucester 0: The Panthers (3-0) celebrated Senior Night with a third straight shutout by senior keeper Sydney Anderson, who earned the rare goalie assist on one of her team’s goals. Senior Ceirra Merritt scored twice and senior Lia Whitehair netted one. Junior Kayleigh Crowell also scored twice with Izzy Sullivan and Anna Carbone hitting the net as well.
Danvers 8, Salem 0: Senior Riley DiGilio started her team’s season and Senior Night on the right foot with a hat trick and an assist. Fellow seniors Livvi Anderson, Haley Murphy and Izzy Donahue also scored with Reese Pszenny and Arianna Bezanson also scoring. Julai Vaillancourt had a pair of assists while senior Holly DeAngelis and sophomore Emily Goddard shared the shutout.
Marblehead 1, Swampscott 0: The Magicians’ got a game-winner from captain Anna Rigby, who scored on a penalty kick in the first half. Catherine Comstock was outstanding in goal as she recorded her first career shutout win. Defensively, Lauren Stammnitz, Grace Miller and Anika Haley all played well in the win.
Essex Tech 3, Greater Lowell 0: Senior Hope Miller netted a pair of goals with an assist on fellow senior Emily Enes’ goal to power the Hawks (5-1-1 overall) as they remained unbeaten in CAC action. Senior Riley Mannion was phenomenal in net with 13 stops while Abby Kilbride and Enes also had a assists.
FIELD HOCKEY
Ipswich 3, Pentucket 0: The Tigers remained unbeaten at 5-0 with their second straight road triumph. Morgan Bodwell picked up the shutout in net while senior, in order, captain Rowan Galanis, junior Chloe Pszenny and senior captain Riley Daly all had unassisted goals.
North Reading 5, Hamilton-Wenham 2: Brynn McKechnie had a goal and an assist in the Generals’ road setback. Riely Campbell also scored for Hamilton-Wenham, with senior captain Sarah Cooke playing well all over the field. Mari Flannagan was also a standout while coming off the bench.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
St. John’s Prep 16, Xaverian 41: Senior captain George Nikolakopoulos kept up his winning ways, taking top honors Tuesday in a time of 18:11 as the Eagles improved to 3-0. Sophomore Nathan Lopez finished in second place one second behind his teammate, with Charlie Tuttle (18:13) doing the same thing in finishing third overall. Sophomore Paul Lovett (18:22) ran a strong race to place fourth for the Eagles, who take on BC High next Tuesday.
