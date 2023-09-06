GOLF
St. John’s Prep 51, Gloucester 21: In match play at Bass Rocks, the Eagles cruised thanks to freshman A.J. Bodnar carding a 2-under 34 in his varsity debut. Also shooting well were senior Terry Manning and freshman Seamus O’Holleran, who both fired 36. Senior Alex Jackson and sophomore Jack Carew turned in solid 37’s. In total, nine of the Eagles 10 golfers broke 40 with the other shooting exactly 40.
Marblehead 44, Danvers 28: The Magicians earned a conference win behind match play wins from Simon Quicken (6-3), Jacob Hershfield (5.5-3.5), James Bickell (7.5-1.5), Matt Mahan (6.5-2.5) and Toby Grenier (6.5-2.5).
For Danvers, Connor Harvey won his match 6-3 while Bobby Fish halved his match with Charlie Grenier, as did Nick Figueiredo with Marty Ryan.
Essex Tech 152, Triton 138: The Hawks moved to 3-0 behind a 36-point performance from Aidan Gray. Colin Murray added 25 points in the win.
Masconomet 38, Peabody 34: The Chieftains (2-0) picked up a tight win thanks to Tyler Feldberg’s 37 and individual match win (7.5-1.5). Brendan Sheehan, Anthony Cerbone and Abby Ellis also won their matches for Masco, while Cole Velardo halved his at No. 2.
Swampscott 64, Salem 8: The Big Blue rolled behind a 34 from Jason Bouffard. Ben O’Brien and Dawson DiBarri each carded 38s while Quinn Fitzpatrick had a 39. For Salem, both Barbara Rowley and Matthew Kenney played well.
Beverly 51, Winthrop 21: The Panthers (1-1) picked up their first win on the young season behind match play wins from Anthony Barror (6.5-2.5), Lucas Carbone (5.5-3.5), Thomas Simeone (6-3), Henry Robinson (6-3), Jonah Bellew (5.5-3.5), Drew Murphy (7.5-1.5), Ethan Haight (6-3) and Miles Garry (8-1).
Newburyport 148, Ipswich 103: Dylan York had 22 points and Charlie Jepsen 20 for the Tigers (now 1-2).
BOYS SOCCER
Hamilton-Wenham 0, Manchester Essex 0: The Generals had some quality chances at goal, including a few from Nick Stein who had one go just wide off the post, but they weren’t able to get on the board in the scoreless draw.
Ipswich 9, Amesbury 1: The Tigers impressed in their season opener, getting two goals apiece from Jack Totten, Darwin Ramirez and Zane Norton in the big win. Ned Buletza (goal, 2 assists), Caleb Jorge (goal, assist), Matthew Gouzi (goal), Gianni Nikolau (assist) and Rowan King (assist) also contributed offensively. Defensively, Zach Baker, Sam Sirois and Will Harrington shined with Caden Sopic and River Smith splitting time in net.
St. John’s Prep 3, Milford 0: The defending champion Eagles started strong behind goals from Shamus Flaherty, Mark Ghiu and Garrison Murphy. Senior keeper Jack Erickson made five saves in his first varsity start to preserve the shutout.
Bishop Fenwick 1, Neighborhood Charter 1: The Crusaders picked up a season-opening draw on the road behind a perfectly executed free kick from 30 yards out by sophomore Ben Beader. Goalie Danny Rowen made 10 big saves while midfielder Marcus Simon controlled the possession game. Defensively, the entire unit played well in the tie.
Tewksbury 3, Marblehead 1: Kyle Hart scored the lone goal for the Magicians, who battled well against a strong Tewksbury squad.
GIRLS SOCCER
Amesbury 1, Ipswich 0: The Tigers had three or four strong chances to score on a hot day, but their shots just barely missed wide in a season opening defeat. Ipswich will look to possess the ball better its next time out Thursday at Rockport (6 p.m.).
Hamilton-Wenham 0, Manchester Essex 0: Neither squad could muster up a score in the competitive season opening CAL clash. Stewart Bernard, a senior, had the shutout in net with six saves while junior midfielder Annie Moynihan controlled much of the play. Lily Mark also created offensive chances for HW.
North Reading 2, Essex Tech 0: The Hawks fell in their season (and Cape Ann League) opener.
FIELD HOCKEY
Swampscott 3, Gloucester 2: Sophia Ciciotti scored two goals while Coco Clopton dished out two assists to help the Big Blue to an upset victory on opening day. Lucy Brown added the other goal on an assist from Maisie Russo. Also playing well was Sawyer Groothuis, Ella Karlin and goalie Lila Caplan (9 saves).
Marblehead 3, Peabody 0: Lauren Zisson and Aeva Salem both had a goal and an assist and Maggie Beauchesne stopped both shots that came her way as the Magicians gave new head coach Mia Maccario a win in her first varsity game. Gabby Hendy had the other goal for Marblehead.
Daniella White showed her versatility for Peabody (0-1) by playing all over the field and was her team’s player of the game. Goalies Kaylee DiNicola (8 saves on 10 shots in three quarters) and Meghan Burke (2 saves on 3 shots) also had strong performances.
Masconomet 9, Saugus 0: The defending Northeastern Conference champions picked up where they left off last year as Nora Duval scored three times while teammates Avery Magnifico and Emma Allen each added two goals and an assist. It was the first two varsity goals of Allen’s career, with Cait Driscoll and Mia Marques also scoring their first career tallies. Sam Serio earned her first shutout in net, making six saves, while assists went to Mia Juliano (2), Ava Gauvain, Allen, Magnifico (2) and Marques.
Bishop Fenwick 6, Northeast 1: Ruby Cahill produced a pair of goals and Meg Donnelly needed to make just one save to power Fenwick to a season opening triumph. Madison Faragi, Kaleigh Cooke, Shea Mason, and Breanna Genzale also had goals for Fenwick, with Cooke (2), Madi Moseley and Ava Gyllenhaal adding assists. Freshman Ginny Cahill also saw some time in net, and Kate McPhail was a defensive star for the winners.
VOLLEYBALL
Marblehead 3, Beverly 0: The Magicians took a 25-19, 25-13, 25-15 decision. Remington Tikens had a dozen digs and Eva Burke had 16 sets for the Magicians in their victory, while Mari Modryznska finished with eight kills and Sammy Walker added five.
For the Panthers captain Audrey Knott had two kills and didn’t make an error while serving three aces and junior outside hitter Aleek Kuot had a nice game at the net with six kills.
Danvers 3, Masconomet 1: The Falcons prevailed with a 25-16, 23-25, 25-9, 25-18 decision behind 19 assists, seven aces and four kills from Audrey Lapine. Kaitlyn Cicerone added five blocks and seven kills while Riley Devitt had six kills and nine digs.
Masconomet saw Cate Wettstone finish with 10 digs and three blocks while Jordyn Draper (7) and Alba Vranari (6) paced the squad in kills. Remmi Cote (12) and Draper (8) were the team's assist leaders, and Lida Benedetto had a trio of aces.
Haverhill 3, Peabody 0: Abby Bettencourt had six kills to go with 10 assists and Emma Lynch served up three aces but the Hillies got the better of the Tanners, 25-17, 25-11, 25-19. Lizzy Bettencourt added eight kills.
Salem Academy 3, Pioneer 1: The Gators prevailed in their first varsity action.
Hamilton-Wenham 3, Triton 1: The Generals took care of the Vikings at home, 25-13, 25-13, 23-25, 25-17. Senior Gaby Campbell had eight kills and classmate Hannah Ciriello finished with 15 assists for HW, while another 12th grader, Maddie Wilson, added a half-dozen aces from the service line. Junior libero Ava Day added a team-high 10 digs and classmate Abby Cook saw her first varsity action and was a spark off the bench in the final two sets.