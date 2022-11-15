MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Salem State 82, Curry 56: The Vikings (1-2) picked up their first win of the season behind 17 points and 12 rebounds from Conner Byrne. Chris MacDonald (15 points, 5 rebounds) and Jarrett Byrne (15 points, 5 rebounds) also scored in double figures, while Josiah Green dished out 10 assists. Former Bishop Fenwick star Jason Romans played 12 minutes for Curry, scoring two points.
Endicott 75, MIT 69: The Gulls won their season opener behind 29 points, six boards and three steals from Jalen Echevarria. Matt Garry added 17 points, seven rebounds and three swipes.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLSuffolk 71, Salem State 54: The Vikings dipped to 0-3 on the young season despite 24 points and seven boards from Irianis Delgado.