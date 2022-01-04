GIRLS BASKETBALL
Essex Tech 47, Rockport 15: The Hawks evened their record at 3-3 with Bryanna Grant’s 12 points and 12 rebounds leading the cause. Tenley Mugford had six points and a big effort on defense and Sydney McCarthy chipped in with seven rebounds and four points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Peabody 66, Danvers 48: Anthony Forte scored 18 points and swiped five steals while Colin Berube and Luke Roan each scored 14 points to help the Tanners improve to 5-2. Aneudy Medrano also turned in some terrific minutes off the bench for Peabody in the win.
Arlington Catholic 63, Bishop Fenwick 61: The trio of Che Hanks (18 points), Jason Romans (16 points) and Mike Yentin (14 points) continued to play well, but it wasn’t enough to prevent Fenwick (4-1) from suffering its first loss of the season.
Marblehead 82, Winthrop 47: The Magicians (3-1) rolled on the road Tuesday evening thanks to 23 points, including six 3-pointers in the first quarter alone, from Bo Raitto. Fellow senior Kipp Schauder chipped in 12 points as well.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Austin Prep 7, Bishop Fenwick 2: Zoe Elwell’s power play goal assisted by Abi Bruner and Lauren Dirarian made it 1-1 just 20 seconds into the second period but the unbeaten Cougars retook the lead and piled on from there. Dirarian also scored with an assist from Lily Pregent as the Crusaders dipped to 2-2-1.
GIRLS TRACK
Fenwick shines: At the third TCL meet of the year, Fenwick’s Lucia Conti won the high hurdles (8.96 seconds), Liza Powers won the high jump by clearing 5-feet and Julia Loescher was first in the weight throw (32-10) and also second in the shot put (28-3).
BOYS TRACK
Crusaders perform well: Bishop Fenwick’s Declan Smith came in first in the 1000 at 2:50.93 in the third TCL meet of the winter. Charlie Vu picked up third in the high hurdles (8.72), Nick Caputo was second in the weight throw (32-3) and third in the shot put (29-10) and Ethan Tran was third in the dash (7.07).
SWIMMING
Marblehead 115, Masconomet 69: Gary Podstrelov won the 200 medley in 2:18.65 as well as the 100 fly in 60.05 while Logan Doody topped the 50 free in 24.33 seconds and the 100 free in 54.73. Both Doody and Podtrerlov swam two winning relay legs, teaming with Jack Grady and Nate Rosen in the medley (1:53.50) and with Will Cerrutti and Grady in the freestyle (3:46.69).
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Colby 2, Endicott 0: The No. 9 ranked Gulls failed to score on the road and fell to 8-3-1 with their first non-league loss of the winter. Conor O’Brien collected 27 saves in net and allowed only one goal with the Mules getting an empty netter late.