GILRS CROSS COUNTRY
Hawks shine at State Vocational meet: Essex Tech got a fifth place finish out of Emily Ernst (21:34) and a seventh place finish from Makayla Vigneaux to win the State Vocational schools meet on Tuesday. Ella Manninen was eighth in 22:31 while Sofia Visconti (22:44) and Cyndi Encarnacion (22:44) finished in ninth and 10th.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Essex Tech ninth at State Vocational: The Hawks competed at the State Vocational meet on Tuesday and finished ninth overall. Dennis Downing was the top finisher for ET, coming in 35th with a time of 19:35. Hadden Amico (19:36) was 36th, Ben Titis (19:39) 38th and Ryan MacDonald (19:59) 45th.
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Gordon 3, Endicott 2: Dayton Crocker polished off a rebound for his first goal of the year with only seven minutes left to break a 2-2 tie and send Gordon by its rivals and into the Commonwealth Coast Conference championship game with a playoff semifinal win. Chase Gwynn scored two goals as Gordon (11-5-2) came from behind twice with the tying goal netted 3:41 before the winner. Joe Mephan had a goal and an assist for Endicott (8-7-2) and Austin Wickham also scored.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Endicott 3, UNE 0: The Gulls (19-8) breezed into the CCC semifinals with a 25-13, 25-20, 25-11 playoff sweep. Amanda Gilbert had a dozen kills and 11 digs to lead Endicott, Riley Donoahue had nine kills along with nine digs and Lauren McGrath handed out 20 assists.
Western New England 3, Gordon 1: The Scots (14-10) season came to a close in the CCC quarterfinals as they suffered a 25-15, 24-26, 20-25, 24-26 decision. Valeria Nilan had 19 kills and nine blocks while Kate Howe had 36 assists in the loss. Hayley Robinson added 27 digs and two aces.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Roger Williams 5, Gordon 0: The Fighting Scots (2-12) had a tough time in the CCC playoffs, being blanked by No. 4 seed Roger Williams on the road. Gordon was outshot 17-8.