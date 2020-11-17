BOYS SOCCER
Bishop Fenwick 2, Bishop Stang 1 (PKs): The Crusaders snuck past their league rivals in the quarterfinals of the Catholic Central League playoffs, getting penalty kick goals from Jack Andrews, Ryan Morgenstern, Liam Foley and Aidan Dwyer to seal the deal. Jack Andrews scored in the first half to put his team up 1-0, before Stang tied it in the 79th minute of regulation. Also playing well was Keiron Murray, Ryan Noci, Tyler Mullen and Sean Campbell. Foley made eight big saves in net and two more in the PK session. Fenwick will now face Bishop Feehan in the semifinals in Attleboro on Thursday.
Beverly 5, Saugus 0: The Panthers rolled on the road in their season finale to finish the year on a high note.
Gloucester 4, Danvers 1: The Falcons got a goal from Thomas Lisi but it wasn’t enough in the NEC setback. Senior captain Dillon Driscoll turned in some of his best minutes of the season in the setback. Danvers has one game left on Friday against Beverly to wrap up its season.
GIRLS SOCCER
Beverly 5, Saugus 0: Senior Ceirra Merritt had two goals and an assist and Kayleigh Crowell added a pair of markers as the Panthers finished up their impressive season at 7-4. Senior keeper Sydney Anderson posted her sixth shutout of the season and senior captain Sam Carnevale also scored. Captain Sarah Hall earned an assist along with senior Lily Cook and sophomore Izzy Sullivan.
Swampscott 4, Salem 1: The Big Blue (4-4-2) closed the season on a three-game unbeaten streak to end up at .500. Goals by Sophie DiGrande, Reese Robertson, Thea Spellios and Victoria Quagrello paced the squad by the Witches, who got their goal on a gorgeous free kick Isabella Cunha and finished the season 2-10.