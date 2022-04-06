GIRLS TRACK
Bishop Fenwick 86, St. Mary’s Lynn 31: Julia Loescher, Jillian Chinchillo and Lucia Conti all won two events to power the Crusaders to a home win. Loescher won the javelin (77-9) and discus (92-9); Chinchillo took top honors in the 100 meters (14.0 seconds) and long jump (13-10); and Conti was tops in the 200 26.9) and 100 hurdles (15.8).
Masconomet 92, Danvers 43: The Chieftains swept the high jump, long jump and triple jump, won both relays and went 8-1 in both the javelin and 100 high hurdles en route to the team win. Lauren Bougner was a triple winner in the 200, long jump and 4x100 relay; Brooklyn Odoardi won both the 100 high hurdles and triple jump; and Greta Mowers won the 100 and anchored the 4x100 while finishing second in the long jump. In addition, Sophie Doumas was first in the shotput and second in discus, Catherine Faddis won the high jump, Cali Haberland the javelin and Ellie Green the 800.
Katie Walfield (400 hurdles), Emma Eagan (2-mile), Courtney Hinchion (mile), Mikayla Shaffaval (400) and Cali Abbatessa (discus) were the winners for Danvers, with Shea Nemeskal adding a second (2-mile) and third place finish (800).
BOYS TRACK
Masconomet 75, Danvers 61: James Toleos was a winner in both the javelin and 800 meters, as was teammate Simon Berents in the 400 hurdles and the high jump, as the Chieftains ran past the Falcons. Other winners for Masconomet included Liam Gillespie (110 hurdles), Nathan Molina-Lopez (long jump), Sasha Kessel (100), Nolan Dickinson (2-mile), and both the 4x100 and 4x400 relays.
St. Mary’s Lynn 81, Bishop Fenwick 51: Wyatt Burr won the 800 (2:07.4) and 2-mile (11:13.2) to pace the Crusaders, as did Ethan Tran in capturing the 100 (11.4 seconds) and 200 (24.3). Connor Cunningham also picked up a win in the 110 hurdles (22.3).
BASEBALL
Essex Tech 4, Northeast 1: Junior Harry Lynch spun a complete game with six Ks, allowing just three hits, two walks and the one earned run to power the Hawks to a season opening win. Offensively, senior Josh Berube had a double and an RBI, senior Jacob Wells knocked in two and junior Chris Itz also had an RBI. Jeffrey Roach added two hits and two steals while Shawn O’Keefe also had a pair of hits.
Swampscott 10, Marblehead 7 (6 innings): The Big Blue led 10-7 after six innings and plated three more in the top of the seventh only to see Marblehead score three runs of its own in the bottom of the frame. But with two men on and two outs, the game was called due to darkness, leaving Swampscott with the win. Cam O’Brien had a 3-run homer and five RBI to lead the Swampscott charge, while Matt Schroder had four hits and three runs.
Marblehead had 12 hits in all but made four errors in the field.
St. Mary’s Lynn 4, Bishop Fenwick 2: Jacob Behn, Costa Beechin and Chris Faraca all had a pair of singles for the Crusaders, but it wasn’t enough in a season opening home setback.
Saugus 8, Hamilton-Wenham 4: Connor McClintock went 4-for-4 with three RBI but it wasn’t enough as the Generals fell at World Series Park. Will Cooke scored three times in the loss.
Billerica 8, St. John’s Prep 4: The Eagles (1-1) dropped a challenging road tilt despite triples from both Shane Williams (2 hits) and Cam LaGrassa. Nick Solitro added an RBI double in the setback, with Aidan Driscoll swiped three bases. Luis De La Cruz and Will Shaheen pitched well and Tucker Larson had a strong game in the outfield.
Beverly 9, Masconomet 4: Logan Petrosino had three RBI, Casey Bellew scored three runs and mashed a double, and Griffin Francis had two runs and a double as Beverly opened the season with an impressive win. Nick Fox added three RBI and a steal while Cooper Gavin had six Ks in four innings on the mound to boot.
For Masco, Matt Golini had two hits while Sam Nadworny had two RBI.
VOLLEYBALL
Greater Lowell Tech 3, Salem 0: The Witches were swept, 8-25, 26-28, 15-25 despite a strong performance from senior setter Kaiden Brewster, who led the team defensively with four digs.
Greater Lawrence Tech 3, Essex Tech 0: The Hawks fell to 0-2 on the season following the sweep.
BOYS TENNIS
Beverly 3, Medford 2: The Panthers (1-0) opened the season with a tight road win thanks to doubles triumphs from the duos of Thomas Schroter/Luca Pasquarello (6-0, 6-0) and Owen O’Brien/Thomas Beasley (6-2, 6-1). The decisive victory came from junior Ryan Dunleavy, who won a marathon match at second singles, 6-2, 7-6 (3).
GIRLS TENNIS
Lynnfield 3, Swampscott 2: The Big Blue won both doubles matches as Meggie Jenson/Anastasia Shub (5-7, 6-3, 10-8) rallied to win theirs and Anna Ratner/Laine Fautes (6-1, 6-4) rolled.
SOFTBALL
Ipswich 11, Hamilton-Wenham 3: Annabel Morris’ complete game effort on the mound led a strong team effort for the victorious Tigers.
For the Generals (0-1), freshman Ava Day went the distance in her first varsity start while every H-W starter had at least one hit. Kyra Levasseur led the way with two hits, Bella Fazio made several outstanding plays defensively at shortstop, and Hannah Marie was stellar at third base.
BOYS LACROSSE
Masconomet 10, Peabody 5: The Chieftains doubled up their NEC foes behind four goals and two assists from Cooper Haas and a hat trick plus a helper from Mike Rossi. Andrew Aylwin added two goals and an assist, Andrew Saumsiegle had three assists and Colin Dillon made 11 saves in net. Will Mitchell also added a goal and was 14-for-19 on faceoffs.
For Peabody, Tyler Kalloo had two goals and Nicholas Salvati had two goals and an assist. Jonathan Lucas scored the other Tanner goal while Cam Collins (2) and Matthew Bettencourt each had assists.
St. John’s Prep 13, St. John’s Shrewsbury 7: Tommy Sarni had three goals and three assists while Jake Vana and Jimmy Ayers both had two goals and two helpers as the Eagles (2-0) ripped off 10 unanswered goals in the second quarter to pull away. Noah Brown and Rowan Mondello both added a goal and an assist while Luke Kelly, Jackson Delaney, Matt Morrow and Harlan Graber also scored and Will Sawyer, Nate Jones and Jack Doherty had assists. Teddy Culliane (4 saves on 7 shots) and Gavin Kornitsky (6 saves on 10 shots) shared the win in net.
Bishop Fenwick 8, Bedford 7: Manny Alvarez-Segee had five goals, including the game-winner, as the Crusaders won their season opener Monday. Tyler Mullen also had a big game with a goal and four assists, while Anthony Sasso and Nick Wesley also scored and Max Vieira and Jake Westin contributed assists. Will Gibbins made seven saves in net for the win.
Hamilton-Wenham 7, Manchester Essex 6: The Generals (1-1) won in overtime as Luke O'Connor ripped the twine for the winner. Zack Walles (2 goals), Will Moroney (goal, assist, 12-of-15 on faceoffs), Charlie Schibli and Lucas Hunt (2 goals) also scored while Will Stidsen, Charlie Collins and Rafi Santomenna all had assists. Ben Woods picked up the victory with a 13-save performance in net.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Manchester Essex 9, Hamilton-Wenham 7: The Generals fell behind 6-2 at the half and were never quite able to get over the hump despite a valiant comeback attempt. Senior Haley Hamilton had five goals to lead the offense while classmate Riley Clarke had two goals and an assist. Sophomore goalie Ava Vautour made eight saves in front of a steady defense led by sophomore Lucy Ayers and senior Jackie Chapdelaine.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Suffolk 16, Gordon 2: The Scots (6-16) took an early 2-0 lead but were shut out from there en route to the home loss. Jonathan McIntyre led the offense with three hits and an RBI in the setback.
UMass Boston 5, Endicott 3: The Gulls (15-5) plated two runs in the top of the ninth to get within striking distance, but ultimately weren’t able to get over the hump. Joseph Millar led the offense with an RBI double while Nicolas Notarangelo mashed a solo homer.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Gordon takes two: The Scots (11-10-1) climbed back over .500 with wins of 3-1 and 3-0 over Worcester State on Tuesday. Mara Little had an RBI in the first win while spinning a complete game in the circle, allowing just five hits, one earned run and striking out four. In the shutout victory Sierra Ricci grabbed the win, fanning seven over seven innings while allowing just four hits and two walks. Offensively, Emily Peterson had a pair of hits while Ami Rivera and Lily Rivera each had RBI, as did pinch hitter Arianna Ramsaran.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE Endicott 20, Gordon 1: Morgan Pike scored five goals on seven shots to power the Gulls (6-4) to a dominant victory over their rivals. Alex Palermo added a hat trick with three assists while Katy Garvin tallied seven assists in the convincing win. Gordon’s lone goal came off a free position shot from Sarah McCabe in the first quarter.
Salem State 16, UMass Dartmouth 4: The Vikings (3-5) scored six goals in the second, five in the third and four in the fourth to flip the script after falling behind 3-1 early. Mackenzie Schmink scored a whopping seven goals in the win on as many shots, while Taylor Sujko had four goals and an assist. Suzanne Stefanik added a hat trick for Salem.
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Endicott 18, Gordon 4: The Gulls (3-4) rolled behind three goals and four assists from Nick Pagliuso and two goals and two assists from Michael Hauptman. Dominic Russo added four goals and an assist while Sam Abate netted a hat trick.