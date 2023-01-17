GIRLS TRACK
Bishop Fenwick 60, St. Mary’s 31: The Crusaders finished the dual meet season 4-0 and won the TCL title while also delivered coach Steve Czarnecki his 100th indoor meet win (including both boys and girls) at Fenwick. First place efforts were provided by Irene Caron (hurdles and long jump), Celia Krouse (1000), Julia Davis (600), Alex Morgan (1000) and Mariana Kay (mile). Both Crusader relays were also victorious against their rivals.
BOYS TRACK
St. Mary’s 63, Bishop Fenwick 23: Gianluca Sestito won the shot put while Sullivan Corcoran took first in the hurdles to lead the Crusaders (1-3). Grabbing strong second places were Michael Carter (300), Nondas Lagonakis (600) and Danny Rowan (hurdles).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Whittier 43, Essex Tech 41: Bryanna Grant scored 15 points and pulled down 11 rebounds but the Hawks fell under .500 at 4-5. Thais Dos Santos and Emma Dorgan added seven points each.
Masconomet 49, Marblehead 30: Taylor Bovardi scored 12 points while Mia Theberge ripped down nine rebounds to help propel the Chieftains to victory.
Gloucester 40, Ipswich 27: The Tigers came out on the losing end of an NEC-Cape Ann League clash.
Saugus 53, Danvers 34: The Falcons are now 3-5 after the home defeat. Kaylee Marsello had a big night in the paint with nine rebounds and three blocks in addition to six points while Reese Holland scored nine and had six rebounds.
Winthrop 40, Swampscott 28: Junior Jess Ford totaled up 16 points but the Big Blue dipped to 3-6 with the setback against the Vikings.
Bishop Fenwick 66, Central Catholic 56: Junior captain Cecilia Kay scored 20 and ripped down eight rebounds and the Crusaders improved to 7-4. Senior captain Erica Lendall had a wonderful showing with 19 points plus four assists while Tess Keenan, Anna Fertonani and Kate McPhail all moved the ball well with four assists apiece.
SWIMMING
Bishop Fenwick 95, Arlington Catholic 64: The Crusaders took first in 10 of the 11 events with wins by senior captain Meredith Yuhasz (200 free, 2:30 and 100 fly, 67.63), senior captain Audrey Waldinger (200-IM, 2:25.52, and 100 back, 1:10.22), Caroline Blatchford (50 free, 27.47, and 500 free, 5:50.81) and Hannah Ryan (100 breast, 1:18.03) among the individual highlights.
BOYS BASKETBALL
KIPP Academy 59, Salem Academy 51: Jorbert Peralta had a great night with 22 points and the Navigators dropped a close one to go to 9-3. Jordan Maxson added 14 points for Salem Academy and Angel Santiago scored 13.
Marblehead 63, Masconomet 58: The Magicians inched their way by the Big Blue.
Winthrop 60, Swampscott 57: The Big Blue (3-6) had a look to tie it at the buzzer but Liam Wales’ 3-pointer spun in and out. Max Brodsky led the way in defeat with 18 points while Connor Chiarello and Riad Benagour each had 10.