GOLF
Bishop Fenwick 150, St. Mary's 147: Tied at 137 after each team's top seven golfers came in, the Crusaders won on a tiebreak as Mike Carter's 13 points propelled them to victory. Connor Cunningham led the way in the win, birdying a challenging par 5 en route to a 33-point performance. Tony Novak added 31 big points while Leo Schroeder had 17.
Essex Tech 158, Nashoba Tech 82: The Hawks got 33 points from senior Dave Egan, who shot a 2-over par 36, en route to the convincing win. Sophomore Aidan Gray added 30 points with a 2-over performance as well.
BOYS SOCCER
Essex Tech 10, Mystic Valley 1: The Hawks rolled in their season opener behind Mateus Lima's five goals. Senior Josh Berube added four assists in the win.
FIELD HOCKEY
Ipswich 1, Manchester Essex 0: Ashton Flather scored the game's lone goal to propel the Tigers to a big CAL win. Chloe Pszenny had the assist, while Courtney Stevens shined defensively.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
MIT 2, Endicott 1: Sydney Poulin's second goal of the year tie things up but the No. 16 ranked team in D3, MIT, scored the winner seven minutes later and held on. Taylor Farrin made seven saves in the Endicott net.
Plymouth State 2, Gordon 1: Cara Goudie gave Gordon (0-3) the lead in the second quarter but Plymouth netted the game's only two other tallies to snare victory.