NORTH SHORE HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL LEAGUE
Peabody 30, Masconomet 27: Liv Gaynor drained a tiebreaking three-pointer with 20 seconds left to send the Tanners into the winner’s bracket final. Logan Lomasney had 13 of her 21 points in a dominant effort on the block in the fourth quarter while Masconomet was led by Mia Theberge (13 points) and Riley Bovardi (seven).
Bishop Fenwick 40, Pingree 17: The duo of Cecelia Kay and Celia Nielsen each scored 13 points and Fenwick earned a date with crosstown rival Peabody in the winner’s bracket final. Pingree was paced by Kiki Gable’s eight points plus six out of Shea Nelson.
North Reading 24, Manchester Essex 17: Caitlin Riley scored a dozen points to help the Green-and-Gold Hornets stay alive while Harper Books had her best effort of the summer for Manchester with ten.
Beverly 41, Danvers 38: Jules Stevenson had a huge third quarter to stake Beverly to a lead over rival Danvers in the playoffs and the Panthers held on in the fourth. Molly Potter had 11 for Beverly while Danvers got immense efforts from Reese Holland (15 points, 10 in the first half) and Angie Djoko (15 points).