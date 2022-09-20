BOYS SOCCER
Hamilton-Wenham 1, Lynnfield 1: Will Gern scored the Generals lone goal in what was a great defensive battle throughout. Keeper Liam Heney had a great game between the posts, making a number of clutch saves to aid in the draw. Also playing well defensively was Connor McClintock and Finn Tratnyak, while midfielders Harrison Stein and Andre Groberio both made an impact.
Essex Tech 0, Northeast 0: The Hawks battled to a scoreless draw, getting four saves from keeper Guido Iannalfo to help keep their opponent off the board.
Waring 3, Newman Prep 2: Eli Streb, a junior, scored the game-winning goal on a penalty kick for Waring. Theo Van Alen and freshman Solomon Bennett had the other goals for the victors, with Charlie Pound and Chris Douglas assisting. Junior goalie Ari Bloom had a strong game in net, with senior defenders Thomas Davis and Douglas doing likewise.
St. John’s Prep 1, St. John’s Shrewsbury 1: Senior captain Alex Borkland had the lone Prep goal while center back Will Minor had an outstanding all-around game. Midfielder Asefa Thome also played well for the Eagles (4-0-1).
GIRLS SOCCER
Essex Tech 6, Shawsheen 0: Seniors Chelsea Martinez, Sam Harrison and Miabella Cavallaro all had a goal and an assist as the Hawks remained unbeaten at 3-0-1. Keeper Hailey Guilmet posted her third shutout of the season while Reese Lizotte converted a penalty kick and sophomore Maddie Shairs scored her first varsity goal.
Lynnfield 1, Hamilton-Wenham 0: The Generals (3-1) weren’t able to create much offense in their first home loss in nearly three full years. Junior defenders Leah Coffey and Claire Veenema played well and keeper Stewart Bernard came up with six saves.
North Reading 5, Ipswich 1: The Hornets stung the Tigers, now 0-3-2.
VOLLEYBALL
Beverly 3, Swampscott 1: Senior middle blocker Maddie Carter had a stellar match, highlighted by seven blocks and five kills, to power the Panthers to a 20-25, 25-16, 25-16, 25-8 triumph. Outside hitter Mya Perron finished with nine kills and 11 digs for the winners, with fellow captain and outside hitter Natalie Reynolds turning in a stellar 18-kill performance. Setter Abby Ruggieri had 31 assists for Beverly, with right side Nikki Erricola chipping in with a half-dozen aces.
Ipswich 3, Triton 0: The Tigers cruised to a 25-10, 25-9, 25-11 sweep behind 11 aces, 100 percent serving and four kills from Grace Sorenson. Carolyn Bailey (7 digs), Alivia Mossler (3 kills, 3 aces), Kendra Brown (7 assists) and Addison Pillis (4 aces, 2 kills) also played well in the win.
FIELD HOCKEY
Danvers 7, Saugus 0: Katherine Purcell and Emma Wilichoski both had two goals while fellow senior captain Sophie Papamechail had her first career goal and two assists as the Falcons (now 5-0) rolled. Sadie Papamechail (assist) and Bobbi Serino also had goals for Danvers, while Abby Sher had a solo assist. Junior goalkeeper Megan McGinnity didn’t face a single shot in the first half to earn her fourth shutout of the year, with Maddie Chase stopping two shots over the final 24 minutes.
Beverly 1, Swampscott 1: Senior captain Brooke Davis tied the game for Beverly (2-3-1) six minutes after the visitors had taken the lead. Freshman Morgan Linski stepped up at midfield for the Orange-and-Black, with senior Noelle McLane starring offensively and both Ella Maloblocki and Liz Wilder doing the same on defense.
Junior forward Coco Clopton scored her first goal of the season for the Big Blue (2-1-1), with Sawyer Groothuis assisting. Captains Olivia Baran and Brooke Waters both played well in the midfield while goalkeeper Cece O’Connor stopped five shots.
Masconomet 8, Marblehead 2: Captains Maggie Sturgis (3) and Julia Graves (2) combined for five goals as the Chieftains ran their record to 5-0. Junior Nora Duval added the first two goals of her varsity career in the win, with senior Shaye Trodden also scoring the first goal of her career. Sara Graves, Greta Mowers and Sturgis all had assists, with Sophie Doumas and Avery Allen also turning in strong performances.
Neely Payne and Kate Bickell both registered their third goals of the season for Marblehead (now 2-4).
Bishop Feehan 4, Bishop Fenwick 1: The Crusaders (3-1-1) dropped their first game of the season to the powerful Shamrocks on the road. Abi Bruner had the goal while Olivia Watson, Rayne Millett, and Tess Keenan also played well. Goalie Meg Donnelly turned aside 12 shots.
Gloucester 1, Peabody 0: Despite playing well defensively throughout and getting 13 saves from goaltender Gianna Digianfelice, the Tanners fell to 0-5 on the season.
GOLF
Danvers 44, Swampscott 28: The Falcons improved to 8-3 behind match play wins from Bobby Fish (6.5-2.5), Trevor McNeill (6.5-2.5), Brendan Glowik (5.5-3.5), Bryce Clark (5-4), Braden Coyne (5-4) and Nick Figueredo (7.5-1.5). Connor Harvey halved his match for Danvers, 4.5-4.5.
Rockport 117, Ipswich 107: Preston Hansen, a junior, led the Tigers with 25 points while classmate Dylan York chipped in with 21.
Shawsheen 170, Essex Tech 148: The Hawks dropped a league clash despite 32 points from Aidan Gray and 30 from Ryan Colbert.
St. Mary’s 169, Bishop Fenwick 149: Louis Spychalski scored 32 points to lead the Crusaders (now 3-4) in defeat. AJ Picano added 28 while Leo Schroeder had 25.
Beverly 42.5, Masconomet 29.5: The Panthers improved to 7-0 with a win at Turner Hill, getting match play victories from Aidan LeBlanc (shot 37, won 5.5-3.5), Jack Ryan (5-4), Will Ryan (7.5-1.5), Ryan Avila (5-4) and Lucas Carbone (8-1).
For Masco, Tyler Feldberg fired a 39 but narrowly lost his match to LeBlanc. Jack Mertz carded a match-best 34 to beat Ian Paddock (37) by a 5.5-3.5 margin. Also winning for the Chieftains was Max DeMayo and Harrison DeGeorge.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
St. John’s Prep 50, Malden Catholic 50: Anton Khripko’s 18:26 led a pack of Eagles in the victory on their home course. Tyler Callahan was second in 18:49, Joe Scherkenbach clocked 19:01, Connor Burke ran 19:04 and Cole Connors ran 19:49.
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Gordon 1, Husson 1: George Coogan IV scored for Gordon just six minutes into action, but an own goal late in the contest allowed Husson to come away with the draw.
Endicott 4, Keene State 1: The Gulls improved to 5-2-1 on the season thanks to goals from Joe Mepham, Max Karkos, Keveen Delgado and Alex Monteiro. Tiago Frazao and Tim Lynch added assists in the win.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Thomas 4, Gordon 3: The Scots (2-5) scored two unanswered goals in the second half to mount a comeback, but ultimately came up just short. Anna Rathbun, Caroline Kelley and Gina Ouellette had the goals with Rathbun also chipping in an assist.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Gordon 3, Suffolk 1: The Scots (4-6) picked up a 25-19, 23-25, 27-25, 29-27 victory behind 12 kills and four blocks from Valerie Nilan. Joey Keltner added 11 kills, nine digs and an ace, while Annie Murphy had 10 kills and four blocks and Kate Howe dished out 44 assists to go with six aces.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Western New England 5, Gordon 4: The Scots turned in their most competitive match of the season, but fell just short as they dipped to 0-5 on the year.