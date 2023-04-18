BASEBALL
Hamilton-Wenham 3, Rockport 1: Tate Fitzgibbons spun six innings of three-hit ball with seven strikeouts and the Generals got timely hits to improve to 3-0. Harrison Stein and A.B. Label had RBI to plate Connor McClintock (double, three walks) and James Day while Aiden Clarke also scored.
Salem Academy 16, Excel 6: Keegan LeClare had another monster day at the plate with four hits and six RBI and Gami Rosario earned the win on the hill to help the Gators move to 5-1.
Stoneham 7, Swampscott 6: The Big Blue (1-5) jumped out to a 6-0 lead but the Spartans rallied to win on a walk-off in the bottom of the seventh. Jason Bouffard had two hits and scored twice for Swampscott, Luca Croft doubled and had two runs with two RBI and Ben O’Brien also drove in two. Jamison Ford pitched well as did Dawson DiBarri.
Salem 8, Georgetown 2: Captain Sebastian Cruz threw four solid innings in relief of sophomore Jesus Jiminez, who fanned five in three innings, and the Witches (4-2) took down previously unbeaten Georgetown. Salem scored six in the first thanks to a two-run double by captain Jon Wasserman. Julian Ortiz collected four RBI on the day and freshman Sandy Arrendell had his first varsity base hit.
SOFTBALL
Pingree 15, Chapel Hill Chauncey Hall 0: The Highlanders rolled thanks to nine Ks and just two hits allowed on the mound from Lyla Campbell. Lily Sardone went 3-for-3 at the plate with a triple and two RBI while Caitlyn Dion had a 2-run homer.
BOYS LACROSSE
Swampscott 7, Peabody 6 (OT): Liam Keaney’s second goal of the day, coming in transition, was the game-winner in extra time as the Big Blue evened its record at 4-4. Jason Codispoti had a big showing offensively with four goals and one assist, with Liam Herlihy also scoring. Goaltender Timmy Sheehan was immense in making 18 saves, with defensemen Jay Domelowicz and Eli Zaklin starring in front of him.
Six different players netted goals for the Tanners (now 4-2): Ashton Sousa, Derek Collins, Danny Barrett, Connor Anezis, John Kritikos, and Johnny Lucas. Matt Bettencourt, Matt Lindstrom, Sousa, and Kritikos had assists while goaltender Anthony Anzalone finished with 10 saves.
Lexington 9, Masconomet 8 (OT): The Chieftains (1-6) suffered their second overtime setback despite two goals and two assists from Cooper Easley, plus two more tallies from Jack Wexler. Will Mitchell finished with three assists for Masco, which also got goals from Tristen Dillon (plus an assist), Will Carey, Griffin Halecki, and Miles Mireault, plus one helper from Alan Weitzman. Colin Dillon was again sharp between the pipes, stopping 11 shots.
Manchester Essex 13, Hamilton-Wenham 7: Despite three goals and two assists from Lucas Hunt, the Generals (1-4) couldn’t slow down the unbeaten Hornets after falling behind by five at halftime. Ben Woods finished with 13 saves in net for H-W, with Brady Scudder adding two goals and two assists, Will Stidsen and Morgan Glovsky contributing a goal and an assist each, and Seamus Heney finishing with one helper.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Hamilton-Wenham 10, Manchester Essex 8: Trailing by one with under 10 minutes to go, freshman Grace Glidden scored three of her team-high four goals to help secure the win for the Generals (now 2-3). Evelyn Bernard (2 goals, 6 draw controls), Maisie Leland (2 goals), Stewart Bernard (goal, assist), Avery Nistl (goal) and captain Dylan Whitman (assist) also had big games offensively for Hamilton-Wenham, which received 11 saves from captain Ava Vautour in net. Ava Schultz and Maddie Graber had excellent games defensively as well.
Essex Tech 11, Swampscott 10: Molly McDonald scored four goals and added two assists against her hometown squad as the Hawks pulled out the victory.
For Swampscott (4-1), Coco Clopton had four goals and an assist, Abby Eichler had two goals and an assist, and Brooke Waters had two goals. Avery Laundry added a goal and an assist while Sophia Ciciotti had one goal. Lilah Caplan made six saves in net.
BOYS TENNIS
St. John’s Prep 3, Westborough 2: The Eagles remained unbeaten at 5-0 behind a singles win John DeAngelis (6-0, 6-0) and doubles victories from Ben Liptak/Luke Prokopis (6-3, 6-2) and Luke Free/Mark McDuffee (6-0, 6-1).
BOYS TRACK
Peabody 101, Marblehead 35: The Tanners took care of a shorthanded Magician squad led by double winners Evan Bedard (long jump, triple jump), Alex Jackson (shot put, discus), Justin Franco (100, 200) and Logan Tracia (800, mile). Also for the Tanners, Hannigan Senfuma won the high jump, Matt Richards won the javelin, Brian Stevens won the low hurdles, Shaun Conrad won the 400, Logan Tracia topped the 800
Marblehead’s Alex Hersey won the high hurdles and Will Cerutti won the 2-mile.
GIRLS TRACK
Peabody 90, Marblehead 46: Double-winners Brianna Ewansiha (high jump, triple jump) and Savanna Vargas (100, 200) paced the Tanners. Other winners were Aaliyah Callahan (shot put), Jess Richards (discus), Alessandra Forgione (javelin), Lindsay Wilson (high hurdles), Mimi Batista (400), Jane Haight (800) and Kyra Buckley (mile).
Marblehead’s winners were Claire Davis (long jump), Devin Whalen (low hurdles) and Mari O’Connell (2-mile).
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Endicott 9, Gordon 4: The Gulls improved to 23-4 thanks to a six-run second inning. Caleb Shpur (two hits) and John Mulready each mashed homers in the win while TJ Liponis, Danny MacDougall and Nicolas Notarangelo each had an RBI.
For Gordon, Shane Demers had a homer while Dalton Cody knocked in two runs. The Scots managed nine hits on the day.
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Endicott 13, Curry 8: Domenic Russo scored six goals and scooped three ground balls to help the Gulls (10-4) prevail. Nick Pagluiso added two goals and two assists while Max Kesicki also scored twice in the win.
University of New England 13, Gordon 6: The Scots dipped to 3-10 on the season, with Ryan Stephen Long leading the way in defeat with two goals.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Endicott 9, Curry 0: The Gulls (7-9) earned a clean sweep on the road Tuesday afternoon.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Endicott splits: Jaylin Cuoto tossed a 2-hitter with no walks and five strikeouts and the Gulls blanked No. 25 ranked MIT, 2-0, after falling 7-4 earlier in the day. Lindsay Joubert homered in support of Cuoto and Raven Comtois smashed a round-tripper for Endicott (19-7) in the earlier game along with a double.
Salem State swept: The Vikings dropped a twinbill against Suffolk, 3-1 and 9-6. Third baseman Dawn Eisnor brought home her team’s only run in Game 1 with a first inning single, while leadoff hitter and shortstop was 4-for-4 in the nightcap for Salem State (9-22) with a pair of runs scored.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Endicott 18, Curry 2: Carly Pierce, Nicole Genga, and Katie Schenk each scored three times as the Gulls (8-6) stayed unbeaten in league play at 6-0. Kiana Napolitano also had a spectacular showing for the winners with a goal of her own to go along with seven assists. Alex Palermo added two goals for Endicott as well.
Univ. of New England 19, Gordon 2: Mikayla Lecci and Kaitlyn Mini had the goals for Gordon (7-7) in a road setback.