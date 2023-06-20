NORTH SHORE HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL LEAGUE
Hamilton-Wenham 31, Danvers 29 (OT): Angie Djoko scored 17 points and nearly willed the Falcons to victory but the Generals pulled it out in extra time thanks to eight points by Grace Harres and six from Annie Moynihan.
Pingree 38, Bishop Fenwick 25: Bella Vaz totaled 12 points and Anya Kanders and Kiki Gable added nine each to help the Highlanders hold off Fenwick. Reigning Player of the Year Cecelia Kay had ten for the Crusaders and Celia Nielsen scored eight.
Peabody 34, Beverly 17: NEC MVP Logan Lomasney had eight points and the Tanners began the second half on a 12-0 run to break open a close contest. Lizzy Bettencourt and Maia Davis scored six points each and Beverly was led by Molly Potter (six points), Jules Stevenson and Lauren Caley (three each).
North Reading 35, Marblehead 18: Despite six points from Tess Andriano and five from Greta Sachs, the Magicians couldn’t keep pace with the Hornets. Arianna Dimitri led the winners with 15.
NORTH SHORE BASEBALL LEAGUE
Peabody Champions 4, Swampscott Sox 1: Bobby Jellison fanned six batters in four innings and Ty Fitzgerald finished up to outduel Luke Marshall (11 punchouts) and the Sox. Sam Armbruster had two hits and an RBI for Pub while Nolan Hills and Tyler Petrosino also drove home runs.