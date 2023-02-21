GIRLS BASKETBALL
Hamilton-Wenham 45, Revere 28: The Generals (7-12) wrapped up the regular season with a convincing win behind Gaby Campbell’s game-high 17 points and Annie Moynihan’s 12. Hamilton-Wenham hit six threes as a team, with Campbell knocking down four of those. Ranked No. 22 in Tuesday’s Division 4 power rankings, H-W should be assured of a spot in the playoffs next week.
BOYS HOCKEY
Triton 2, Marblehead 1: The Headers ended the regular season at 13-5-4 after falling in the Newburyport Bank Tournament’s consolation round. Goaltender Griffin Winter made 26 saves and Connor Sheridan potted his second goal of the season for Marblehead, with Drake Wyman and Cam Waldman assisting.
Malden Catholic 3, Masconomet 1: Despite a first period goal from junior Alan Weitzman that tied the game, the Chieftains (10-9) gave up another before first intermission and one more in the second to fall on the road to the Blue Blades. Tristen Dillon had 26 saves in net, with Johnny Mireault and Ben Merrill picking up assists.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Pingree 7, Beaver Country Day 0: Avery Fredo netted a hat trick and Ashley Smail had two goals and two assists to power the Highlanders in their last regular season game. Captain Zarenna Sawyer had three assists, Juju Giordano had two while Jaselle Yepez and Lucia Lafuaci also scored. Senior captain Maddie Santosuosso made 19 saves to post her fourth shutout of the season in net.
Winthrop 6, Beverly 3: Emma Holmes had a natural hat trick in the third period and four goals in all as Winthrop (18-0) completed a second straight unbeaten regular season. Clara Cary’s 5-on-3 goal in the second period gave Beverly (10-9-1) a 3-2 lead but Holmes netted the tying goal with 5:03 to play and the go-ahead marker with 4:11 left. Meredith Johnston and Halle Greenleaf also scored for the Panthers.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Fitchburg State 63, Salem State 61: Leading by six with 2:59 to go, Salem State didn’t score again and saw Fitchburg make a game-winning lay-up at the buzzer in a tough to swallow MASCAC playoff quarterfinal defeat. Jarret Byrne had 17 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Vikings (8-18) while Conner Byrne scored 10 and ripped down 18 rebounds. Jaden Castillo added a dozen points and Chris MacDonald also scored ten.
Endicott 76, Roger Williams 67: Mark Barrett was dominant in the front court with 27 points as the Gulls (17-9) made it five straight wins and advanced to the CCC semifinals. Jalen Echevarria also scored 20 points with five assists and Jeff Hill chipped in with 11. No. 3 seed Endicott will travel to No. 2 Western New England to play for a spot in the conference title game.
Nichols 96, Gordon 84: The top-seed Bison were too much for the Scots (10-16) in the CCC playoff quarterfinals. Garrett Sattazahn had a fine finale for Gordon with 27 points, eight rebounds and three assists. Zach Quanico added 16 points with four assists and Treyton Tebbs had one of his best game of the season with 15 points.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Endicott 60, Gordon 55: The No. 6 seed Gulls stormed from behind with a 20-12 fourth quarter to upset the No. 3 seed Scots in the Commonwealth Coast Conference playoffs. Sarah Dempsey scored 20 points with seven rebounds to lead Endicott and Tara Laugeni had 16 with seven boards. Gordon (15-11) got 14 points from Ami Rivera and a dozen from Isabella Rivera.
Endicott (12-14) will face No. 2 UNE in the CCC semi’s this weekend.
Worcester State 80, Salem State 57: The Vikings were ousted from the MASCAC playoffs. Ernidia Goncalves led Salem State with 14 points to wrap up a stellar freshman season.