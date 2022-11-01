WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Gordon 3, UNE 0: Jordan Shaduk had a dozen kills to lead the No. 1 seed Scots (15-13) into the CCC semifinals with a 25-18, 25-18, 25-17 sweep. Annie Murphy added 11 kills, Valerie Nilan had nine spikes with four blocks and Kate Howe handed out 34 assists while recoding five blocks.
Endicott 3, Nichols 0: Courtesy of a 25-17, 25-22, 25-22 sweep, the Gulls (20-8) are headed through to the CCC semifinals once again. Amanda Gilbert’s 14 kills and nine digs led the way while Colleen McAvoy had 11 and Lauren McGrath ran the offense smoothly with 29 assists.
GIRLS SOCCER
Waring 3, Brimmer 2: In the IGC playoff quarterfinals, Waring won the penalty kick shootout 3-2 after neither team could score in overtime. Bella Fedele buried Waring’s last PK chance and keeper Olga Langman stopped Brimmer’s chance to equalize to send Waring to the semi’s. Langman made six saves during regular play and Fedele and Sophia Vaca had the goals.
Blackstone Valley 1, Essex Tech 0: The top-seeded Hawks were stymied in the state vocational playoff semifinals. Essex Tech, now 11-6-2 overall, will now ready itself for the Division 3 state tournament.
VOLLEYBALL
Covenant Christian 3, Montrose 0: In the IGC playoffs, CCA had a clean sweep of 25-23, 25-18, 25-22.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Fitchburg State 5, Salem State 0: In the MASCAC playoff quarterfinals, the Vikings were blanked and end the season at 3-14-0. Boxford native Charlotte Meixsell had an assist for the victorious Falcons while Salem State goalkeepers Kelsey Francis and Lily Pfefferle combined for 12 saves.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Norwich 5, Endicott 2: The No. 9 ranked Gulls (1-1) suffered their first loss of the season against the No. 11 ranked Cadets. Kaylee Liberty had a goal and an assist for Endicott and Morgan Sisson also scored while Michaela O’Brien stopped 35 pucks.