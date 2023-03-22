COLLEGE BASEBALL
Endicott 15, St. Joseph Maine 0: In their return to New England, the No. 8 ranked Gulls (9-2) smashed five homers and had 17 totals hits while conceding just two hits to the Monks. Caleb Shpur homered and had a triple with three RBI while Nicolas Notarangelo, Kyle Grabowski, Robbie Wladkowski and TJ Liponis (three RBI) also jumped the yard.
Gordon 14, Salem State 6: C.J. Demers went 5-for-5 and Gordon (3-11) erupted for 22 hits to knock off the Vikings (2-7) on the turf in Salem. Ben Chase had two of his team’s five triples to help lead the hit parade and Fenwick grad Gianni Mercurio also tripled and had a pair of hits. Jonathan McIntyre totaled four RBI and Andrew Hartman drove in three and Gordon scored six in the top of the ninth of pull away.
For Salem State, Devin Fuegen homered in the eighth and E.J. Field of Gloucester and Owen Duggan had two hits each.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Vikings drop pair: Salem State was defeated 12-3 and 7-0 by St. Joseph (Conn.) in a doubleheader. Sydney Rodriguez and Dawn Eisnor both doubled and had RBI in the 12-3 contest but Salem (3-7) gave up nine runs in the third. Rodriguez added two more hits in the shutout loss and Salem native Hannah Magee had a hit and stole two bases.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Assumption 9, Gordon 0: Ezekial Hall and Joshua Noah got within a point of a win at first doubles (8-7) but that was the closest Gordon (5-4) came to getting on the board against the Greyhounds. Hall also had the closest singles match, going down 6-7, 4-6.