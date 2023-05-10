GIRLS LACROSSE
Ipswich 10, Pentucket 9 (OT): Estelle Gromko converted a pass from Halle Greenleaf for the game-winning goal to give the Tigers the sudden death victory. Gromko finished with three goals and an assist while goalie Ashton Flather made a dozen saves in addition to her four ground balls and two interceptions.
Allie Wile contributed two goals and a helper for Ipswich (now 9-1), while Ella Stein and Kayden Flather each had two goals and Carolyn Bailey finished with a goal and one assist.
BASEBALL
Bishop Fenwick 13, Cardinal Spellman 1: Carter McFadden struck out seven and allowed only one hit over four innings while helping his own cause with a double and two RBI to power the Crusaders (10-3) to their fourth straight win. Costa Beechin drove in three runs and Chris D’Angelo and Jacob Scalli also both plated a pair.
Peabody 2, Saugus 0: Sophomore Jariel Tolentino came on for the final out with the tying runs in scoring position and nailed down his second save as the Tanners own a nail-biter on the road. Junior Cam Connolly was outstanding for the first 6 2/3, striking out nine and conceding only three hits with three walks. Tolentino scored Peabody’s first run on a wild pitch and Ryan Brunnet dropped a sac bunt to score Sam Oliveri (single) with the other. Noah Crocker also went 2-for-3.
Pentucket 16, Ipswich 7: The Tigers (2-8) fell but had another strong offensive effort led by Matt McGowan, who hit his 7th double of the season, and leadoff man Nate Baise.
SOFTBALL
Hamilton-Wenham 14, Mt. Alvernia 1: Eighth grader Maren McCaughey had a double, triple and scored two runs while sophomore Ava Day added two hits, two runs scored and knocked in two in the Generals’ blowout win. Pitcher Molly Degnan, another eighth grader, went 3-for-3 with three runs and three RBI. Hamilton-Wenham allowed just one hit.
BOYS LACROSSE
St. John’s Prep 8, Catholic Memorial 1: Gavin Kornitsky stopped 13 of 14 shots he faced and senior defensive middie Alex Perault also excelled as the Eagles improved to 13-2 overall. Matt Morrow and Lucas Verrier had two goals each for the winners, with Noah Brown, Jake Vana, Nate Jones and Brendan Powers also scoring. Cam McCarthy and Jimmy Ayers had one assist each, and Chris Esposito won 12-of-13 faceoffs.
Minuteman 13, Salem 4: The Witches (0-12) received a hat trick from Miguel Arcilas plus a goal and an assist from captain T.J. McCarthy, but it wasn’t enough. Goaltender Vince Milano stopped eight shots.
Pentucket 14, Ipswich 5: The Tigers (5-3) saw their three-game winning streak snapped despite two goals from Eliot Donovan, one apiece from Jayson Clapp, Charlie Elder and Louie Harrington, and eight saves from Ryan Orroth.
BOYS TENNIS
Marblehead 4, Swampscott 1: Mika Garber (6-4, 6-2), Jost Eggebrecht (6-3, 7-5) and Matthew Sherf (6-2, 6-2) claimed singles wins for the Magicians, who remained unbeaten in the Northeastern Conference at 9-0 (9-2 overall). Etan Farfel and Jayden Janock also took home another victory at first doubles, 6-2, 6-4.
Swampscott (5-3) saw its second doubles team of Szyom Wabno and Julian Flacke prevail in a comeback win, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3.
St. John’s Prep 5, Andover 0: Senior Paul Neal (6-2, 6-2), sophomore Jack Prokopis (6-0, 6-2), and junior Alex Melville (6-3, 4-6, 10-6) scored singles victories for the Eagles in their road victory. Sophomore Luke Prokopis and senior Ben Liptak (7-5, 6-0) won at first doubles; so did the second doubles pairing of sophomore Luke Free and junior Mark McDuffee (6-3, 6-4).
GIRLS TENNIS
Hamilton-Wenham 5, Amesbury 0: Lena Voss and Nina Finn earned their first varsity win at second doubles (6-2, 6-3) to help the Generals improve to 11-1 overall and 7-0 in the Cape Ann League. Abby Simon and Sienna Gregory were victorious for H-W (6-1, 6-1) at first doubles, as wee Sky Jara at first singles (6-0, 6-0), Naomi Provost at No. 2 (6-0, 6-0), and Chloe Gern at No. 3 (6-1, 6-0).
Marblehead 3, Swampscott 2: Pauline Geissler was a winner at first singles (6-2, 6-2), as was Charly Cooper at third singles (6-1, 6-1), while the second doubles team of Lucia Levin and Aoife Bresnahan came up big with a 6-2, 6-2 triumph to help the Magicians improve to 8-1.