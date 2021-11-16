MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
MIT 75, Endicott 72: In suffering their first loss of the season, the Gulls (now 2-1) were outscored 6-0 over the final minute and 59 seconds. Jalen Echevarria led all scorers with 27 points for Endicott, canning 14-of-15 free throws. Cameron Ray added 14 points in the setback while Billy Arseneault finished with 11 points, five rebounds, four assists and a steal.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Suffolk 81, Salem State 65: Trailing by just a point (28-27) at halftime, the host Vikings couldn’t slow down the visitors in the third quarter, falling behind by 11 entering the fourth period and failing to catch up on Monday night. Nicole Freddo of Marblehead and Gabby Torres of Peabody both had 14 points for Salem State (now 0-3), with Torres also handing out a team-high four assists and making three steals. Julia Mattera added 11 points for the locals, while Peabody’s Liz Zaiter contributed nine points, a team-high seven rebounds and two blocked shots.