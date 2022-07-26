NEW ENGLAND COLLEGIATE BASEBALL LEAGUE
North Shore 8, Mystic 2: Peabody native Jake Gustin had a monster game at the plate, going 4-for-6 with two doubles a triple and two RBI to spark the Navigators (12-28) to a solid road win. Graham Jeffries struck out seven over seven shutout innings in a quality start to earn the win while Nathan Blasick (RBI) and Stan DeMartinis also doubled. Lynnfield native Jon Luders also had a great game at the top of the order with a hit, an RBI and three runs scored.
NORTH SHORE BASEBALL LEAGUE
North Shore Storm 5, Beverly Recs 4: The Storm outlasted the Recs in the first game of their doubleheader on Tuesday.
North Shore Phillies 9, Swampscott Sox 5: The Phils got the better of the Sox as they prepare for postseason play.