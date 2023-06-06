GIRLS TENNIS
Hamilton-Wenham 5, Quaboag 0: All five Hamilton-Wenham entrants won in straight sets to send the defending D4 champion Generals (19-1) back into the Elite Eight round. Winners were Sky Jara (6-4, 6-2), Naomi Provost (6-0, 6-1) and Chloe Gern (6-0, 6-0) in singles and Abby Simon/Sienne Gregory (6-0, 6-4) and Sofia Montoya/Laynee Wilkins (6-1, 6-1) in doubles. No. 9 seed Bromfield is up next for the top-seeded Gens.
Minnechaug 3, Bishop Fenwick 2: The Crusaders (14-3) battled the host and No. 5 seeded Falcons tooth and nail before eventually falling in the second round of the División 2 state playoffs. Gwen Schroeder earned a victory at singles for Fenwick, 6-0, 6-2, while the doubles team of Lacey Murphy and Ari Summa were also triumphant, 6-2, 6-5.
BOYS TENNIS
Hamilton-Wenham 5, Pioneer Charter 0: It was a clean sweep for the Generals (15-5) as they advance to face either Sutton or rival Ipswich in the next round back at the Pingree School on Friday.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
St. John’s Prep 3, Haverhill 1: After dropping the first set, the Eagles took the next three to advance to the Division 1 Elite Eight round with a 20-25, 25-20, 25-19, 25-21 victory. Callum Brown picked up 19 digs and threw up a .258 hitting percentage and Michael Wagner also had a solid day at the net, where he his .286. Tighe Lusk added six blocks for the Eagles (17-4), who travel to St. John’s Shrewsbury in the next round.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Duxbury 16, Danvers 8: Jordan Turcotte scored three goals and reached 200 points for her high school career but the Dragons proved too much for the No. 30 seed Falcons (8-12) in first round Division 2 playoff action on the South Shore. Kaylee Rich and Maddy Chase scored and Ellie Anderson also had a pair for Danvers, which trailed 10-2 at halftime.
BOYS LACROSSE
Wahconah 11, Ipswich 10: After dealing with more than an hour delay due to thunderstorms in Western Mass., the Tigers rallied back from a three-goal halftime deficit to pull within one (10-9) heading into the fourth. They had the ball with less than 20 seconds to go with a chance to tie the game and send it into overtime, but the hosts held, ending Ipswich’s season at 9-6.