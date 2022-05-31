GIRLS LACROSSE Hamilton-Wenham 17, Bishop Fenwick 8: The Generals rounded out the regular season with a sound win behind nine more goals from senior standout Haley Hamilton. Kara O’Shea added four goals and four assists, Riley Clarke had a hat trick and an assist and Stewart Bernard scored once. Hamilton-Wenham shined defensively as well, with Jack Chapdelaine and Ava Shultz holding it down in front of goalie Ava Vautour (7 saves).
Beverly 19, Methuen 11: The Panthers (12-8) finished out the regular season with a convincing win as senior Kayleigh Crowell recorded her 100th career point and goalie Abbie Kelly (14 saves) made her 100th save of the season. Lily Shea also reached a significant milestone, tying the school record of points in a season with 98. Lauren Caley led the way with six goals and an assist in the win, Crowell had five goals and two assists, Shea had two goals and an assist, Joselyn Silva had a hat trick and an assist, Angelina Mazzone and Sammy Sprissler each had a goal, and Claire Brean, Jenna Schweizer and Lindsay Kaszynski each had one assist.
BOYS LACROSSE Hamilton-Wenham 11, Gloucester 1: Charlie Schibli had five goals and Zack Walles added three as the Generals (5-13) ended the regular season with one of their best wins of the season. Matt Tersolo, Rafi Santomenna and Will Moroney also scored while Ben Woods (2 saves) and Mike Pitlick (4 saves) were strong in net. Moroney (8-for-13) and Charlie Collins (3-for-3) also had a great day in the faceoff circle for Hamilton-Wenham, which heads into the Division 4 state playoffs on a positive note.
GIRLS TRACK Cote shines for Generals: Hamilton-Wenham senior captain Ava Cote finished fifth overall in the mile (5:29.17) at Division 5 state relays.
GIRLS TRACK Generals with two strong showings: Hamilton-Wenham’s 4x800 relay team of Eli Labelle, Clark Glidden, Ryan Gillis and Cooper Blatz finished seventh overall at Div. 5 state relays in a time of 8:47.02. In addition, the 4x400 relay team of Max Almeida, Benjamin Mark, Labelle and Blatz was 13th in a time of 3:47.46.