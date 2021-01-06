GIRLS BASKETBALL
North Reading 41, Hamilton-Wenham 37: Down 13-4 early in the first half, the Generals stormed back to cut into the Hornets' lead at halftime. They eventually got within two points down the stretch, but ultimately came up short in a competitive all around contest.
Christa Coffey hit a big shot off an inbounds play for Hamilton-Wenham with 15 seconds left to get her team within two, playing a complete game throughout. Jane Maguire also played well in the setback for H-W.
Newburyport 39, Ipswich 24: The Tigers were outscored, 8-0, in the first quarter and never caught up, falling on the road in their season opener. Ipswich did outscore the Clippers, 20-15, over the second and third quarters before the hosts pulled away over the final eight minutes.
