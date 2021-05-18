BOYS LACROSSE
Hamilton-Wenham 6, Lynnfield 4: In a defensive battle, the unbeaten Generals (now 3-0) got two goals each from junior attack Zach Walles and senior middie and captain Hunter Bahr and three assists from another captain, senior attack Andrew Winch, to earn the win. Senior goalkeeper and captain Grant Landon made 14 saves while sophomore middie Lucas Hunt and senior captain Colby Guyer also scored for Hamilton-Wenham, which made a 4-2 halftime lead stand up the rest of the way.
Ipswich 14, North Reading 3: Rowan Silva cashed in with five goals while Micah Galuski, Jayden Halecki (plus an assist) and Justin Bruhm scored three times each to pace the Tigers (now 3-1) offensively. Wilton Lestage dished out three assists and Jonah Orroth stopped seven shots in net for Ipswich, which also got single assists from Jack Gillis, Henry Wright and Dexter Cayer (his first varsity point).
Swampscott 12, Saugus 0: The Big Blue improved to 4-2 on the season with the shutout victory.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Peabody 16, Winthrop 2: The Tanners climbed over .500 at 3-2 powered by Hailee Lomasney’s 11 points on seven goals and four assists. Amber Kiricoples and Hailey Baker each had two with three assists and McKayla Fisher, Sophie Izzo (2) and Siobahn Smith also scored. Stout defense was provided by Emily McDonough, Lauren Woods, Sam Silva and Jordyn Collins.
Ipswich 13, North Reading 2: Lexi Wright, Sam Orroth, Bree Ring and Ava Horsman all excelled defensively in front of goalies Ashton Flather (6 saves) and Azza Lestage (5 saves) to guide the Tigers (now 3-1) to victory. Goals came off the sticks of Riley Daly (3), Kayden Flather (2), Sarah Lombard (2), Cayla Greenleaf (2), Julia Mosley, Estella Gromko, Carolyn Bailey and Skyler Mosley.
BOYS TENNIS
St. John’s Prep 5, Marblehead 0: In a match that was closer than the final score would suggest, the Eagles took a non-league road victory over the Magicians. Junior Hunter Walters beat freshman Mika Garber at first singles (6-2, 6-4); junior Charles Kirby beat fellow 11th grader Jack Donovan at second singles (6-1, 6-1), and senior Hayden Byrne got the better of Marblehead junior Aidan Ryan (6-1 6-3) at third singles. Jack Kiely and Scott Daley prevailed at first doubles, 6-0, 6-3, over juniors Kipp Schauder and Dwight Foster, while the Eagles’ Kurt Plakans and Ben Liptak toppled Daniel Farfel and Thomas Dack at second doubles, 6-1, 6-1.
GIRLS TENNIS
Hamilton-Wenham 4, Amesbury 1: Doubles wins from Lisette Leonard and Libby Collins (6-2, 6-1) and Chloe Gern along with Hannah Pasquerello (6-4, 6-1) enabled the Generals to improve to 3-2. Sky Jara picked up a victory at first singles (6-0, 6-1), as did Brynn McKechnie at second singles (6-1, 6-4).
BASEBALL
Hamilton-Wenham 4, Georgetown 3: Connor McClintock’s walk-off double broke a 3-3 tie and gave the Generals (3-1) the win in their home opener at Patton Park. Ryan Hutchinson, Nick Freni, Luke McClintock and Carter Coffey all had two hits and H-W took a 3-2 lead in the fourth before the Royals tied things up. Coffey earned the win in relief of Shane Metternick and Matt Boetlho and the Generals racked up 12 hits but stranded nine on base.
Mystic Valley 8, Salem Academy 4: Jacob Redican didn’t allow an earned run and fanned eight in six innings of work but the Navs (3-3) fell in a 10 inning seesaw battle. Redican also went 4-for-5 at the dish with two RBI.
Greater Lowell 9, Essex Tech 7: Sophomore Jayce Dooley drove in two runs in his first at-bats of the year as the Hawks (1-4) rallied with five runs in the seventh before leaving the bases loaded in the tough luck loss. Junior Jaden Dussault scored with two hits while sophomores Chris Itz and Harry Lynch also had RBI.
WRESTLING
Triton 42, Beverly 34: Despite wins by Luis Rodriguez (145), Mario Hoxha (160), Graham Norton (182), Jonas Pavia (220), and Elias Mayes (152), the Panthers dipped to 2-1 on the season.
St. John’s Prep 52, St. John’s Shrewsbury 3: Wining by fall for the Eagles (2-0) were Tyler Knox (120), Nick Curley (126), Elias Hajali (132), Ethan Barnes-Felix (145), Cam Cummings (170) and Zach Richardson (220). Adam Schaeublin also picked up a win via decision at 138.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Essex Tech 3, Salem 0: Sophomore opposite Ryan Cole finished with seven aces while junior middle blocker Cal Dineen had five kills and a pair of aces to give the Hawks (1-2) their first win. Junior outside hitter Todd Morfis finished with five kills for Essex Tech, which won 25-15, 25-11, 25-14.
BOYS TRACK
Danvers 111, Salem 32: The Falcons saw Will Sheehan win the long jump, 400 hurdles and 200 meter race while improving to 3-0 as a team. Other winners for Danvers included T.J. Glowik in the mile, Alex Cotter in the 400, Jacob Reardon in the 100, Ryan McHale in the 110 hurdles, Jake Ryan in the triple jump, Aidan Drislane in the shot put, Nick Homze in the discus and Jonathan Leventhal in the javelin.
SOFTBALL
Saugus 10, Masconomet 5: Eliza Reimold had three hits and scored two runs for the Chieftains (now 1-4), while Live Filmore and Natalie Nolan each had a pair of base hits Second baseman Katie Love also played well defensively in the setback.