SOFTBALL
Essex Tech 16, Greater Lowell 15: Trailing by eight, Essex Tech rallied to tie the game 14-14 in the bottom of the seventh by batting around and getting key hits from Riley Michael, Haydin Hughes, Zoe Kobus, Isa Bishop and Ella Tucker. Though they fell behind 15-14 in the eighth, Essex rallied again with Ari Barrows singling and scoring the tying run on a passed ball and Kateri Cutone’s walk-off single scoring Hughes (walk).
Sammi Chasse was the winning pitcher for the Hawks while Cutone had two hits, Emma Comier had a double, Kobus went 3-for-4 and Tucker, Hughes and Lily Zagoreos had two hits each.
GIRLS TENNIS
Marblehead 5, Saugus 0: The Magicians remained unbeaten in Northeastern Conference play with a straight sets victory, dropping a mere 10 games along the way. Maddie Conlon filled in at first singles and won, 6-1, 6-1, as did Charly Cooper at second singles (6-1, 6-3) and Andrea Potvin in her first singles match of the season (6-0, 6-3) at No. 3. The doubles tandems breezed as Ella Kramer and Courtney Yoder (6-0, 6-0) and Leah Schauder and Aviva (6-1, 6-0) made quick work of their foes.
VOLLEYBALL
Greater Lawrence 3, Salem 2: The Witches (4-3) fell in an exciting tiebreaker 25-20, 2522, 12-25, 24-26, 14-16. Senior George Alexopoulos had eight kills and two blocks while Jayren Romero chipped in seven kills and libero Nick DeCosta totaled 26 digs.
BASEBALL
Hamilton-Wenham 2, Amesbury 1: Harrison Stein’s fifth inning double plated Adam Green with the go-ahead run and Tate Fitzgibbons threw six innings of three-hit ball to help the Generals (5-4) knock off the CAL Baker leading Indians. Green came on for the seventh inning save, Fitzgibbons helped himself with an RBI and DH Chris Collins provided a pair of hits.
Salem Academy 15, Roxbury Prep 0: Keegan LeClare picked up the win as the Navs (5-6) won their fourth in a row. Danny Silk, Angel Santiago, Azriel Taguiam, and Jacoby Casinelli Tarasuik drove in runs for the winners.
Saugus 5, Peabody 4: Senior lefty Joey Raymond threw six solid innings and the Tanners (6-5) were tied 2-2 after six innings but Saugus plated three in the top of the seventh to pull ahead. Peabody nearly came all the way back in the top of the seventh but Mike Mabee nailed down a save for the Sachems. Giovanni Guglielmo had three hits with an RBI, Raymond provided a pair of hits and an RBI and Jacob Palhares had a 2-run double.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Essex Tech 13, Greater Lowell 5: The Hawks improved to 7-1 behind Maddie McDonald’s seven goals. Senior captain Libby Heath added a goal and an assist and senior defenders Amanda McLeod and Kailey Erickson played solid defense and helped in transitions.
Ipswich 7, Danvers 5: Ashton Flather’s 13 saves in goal helped the Tigers take a low scoring affair against an NEC foe. Kayden Flather led the offense with two goals and two assists, Estelle Gromko had two scores with a helper and Ella Stein, Julia Moseley and Halle Greenleaf scored. Playing well defensively were Lexi Wright, Claire O’Flynn, Ava Horsman and Azza Lestage. Ellie Anderson led the Falcons with four goals and Maddie Chase played well defensively.
BOYS LACROSSE
Masconomet 18, Saugus 0: The Chieftains (6-2) were able to empty their bench and roll to victory as Owen McNally led the offense with two goals and two assists while Will Carey also had two goals and Richard Jacavanco earned the shutout with one save. Cam Farmer, Silas McLellan and Evan Karcher each had a goal and an assist for Masconomet, which also got solo strikes from Colin Dillon, Ara Scarpaci, Alan Weitzman, and Jack Wexler.
St. John’s Prep 12, Xaverian 4: The Eagles went on the road and Conor Kelly, Christian Rooney, Jackson Delaney and goalie Teddy Cullinane (8 saves) starred defensively. Goals came off the sticks of Jake Vana (3), Harlan Graber (2), one goal and an assist each from Tommy Sarni, Lucas Verrier, Matt Morrow, and Rowan Mondello; Will Sawyer and Luke Kelly. Jimmy Ayers and Charlie Wilmot each picked up an assist in the win for St. John’s (now 10-2). Esposito also was successful on 14-of-17 faceoff attempts.
BOYS TENNIS
Beverly 5, Medford 0: The Panthers got singles wins from Olie Forhaug (7-5, 6-3), Ryan Dunleavy (4-6, 6-4, (10-3)) and Owen O’Brien (6-3, 6-3), as well as doubles wins from Thomas Schroter/Pablo Perez (6-4, 6-0) and Luca Pasquarello/Henreque Bazei (6-4, 6-3) to complete the team sweet.
BOYS TRACK
Triton 94, Ipswich 51: Triple winner James Robie had a huge meet, winning the high jump, long jump and hurdles for the Tigers. Keith Townsend added a win in the low hurdles, Colin Hansen won the 800 and that pair teamed with Paul Wertz and Tyler Rafferty to win the 4x400.
Crusaders win one, drop one: Behind first place showings from Ethan Henshaw (mile, 5:15.5), Andre Santos (800, 2:13.4) and Wyatt Burr (2-mile, 11:57.8), the Crusaders (now 3-3) defeated St. Joseph’s Prep, 105-26, but were on the wrong end of a 94-40 decision against Cardinal Spellman.
GIRLS TRACK
Bishop Fenwick splits: Julia Loescher won both the discus (96 feet 10 inches) and javelin (76-2) while teammate Lucia Conti was also a double winner in the 400 hurdles (1:08.6) and 200 meters (26.3 seconds) as Fenwick crushed St. Josephs Prep, 113-8, but fell to Cardinal Spellman, 71-61, in a Catholic Central League tri-meet. Other firsts for the Crusaders (now 4-2) were Emma Perry in the 100 hurdles (18.9) and Tess Keenan in the 800 (2:46.1).
Triton 94, Ipswich 51: Colby Filosa doubled up to win the 100 and the 400 to pace the Tigers. Chloe Pszenny had a solid first in the triple jump, Victoria Harper won the discus and Sienna Cullen took first in the pole vault.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Endicott 4, Gordon 3: Nicolas Notarangelo had 4 hits and two RBI, including a solo shot in the 5th, and a walk off RBI double as the Gulls (32-5) continued their impressive season. Alexander Zaiser tossed three hitless innings while teammate Max Tarlin struck out the side in the top of the ninth.
Salem State 14, Eastern Nazarene 6: The Vikings (18-17) exploded for seven runs in the top of the seventh to climb over .500. Salem’s Bobby Jellison had a pair of hits, Brahim Ortega had three RBI and Tim Catalano and Traverse Briana had two hits each.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Salem State 9, Westfield State 5: The Vikings won their first MASCAC playoff game in ten years thanks to Dawn Eisnor’s game-high three hits. Payton Jeffers had two RBI and Emily Carter picked up the win in the circle.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Roger Williams 5, Endicott 3: The Hawks soared past the Gulls in CCC tourney plao. The Gulls (10-11) managed to outduel the Hawks in doubles play with the duos of Brennan Nick / Daniel Rinkert and Oliver Pope / Julian Richtarich outclassing their opponents.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Bridgewater State 19, Salem State 6: In the first round of the MASCAC playoffs, the Vikings (7-9) saw their season end despite having leads of 1-0 and 2-1 courtesy of goals by Taylor Sujko and Mackenzie Plourde. Kaia Hollingsworth also scored twice.