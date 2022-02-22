BOYS HOCKEY
Marblehead 11, Lowell 3: Junior Carter Laramie had three goals and an assist while new linemate Connor Jalbert erupted for six assists to take over the area’s scoring lead (39 points) as the Headers rolled over the Raiders in their regular season finale. Hayden Leveroni added two goals (giving him 15) and an assist, while Chris Locke also scored twice.
Freshman defenseman Ryan Clay had his first career goal and added one assist for Marblehead (9-8-2) as it now readies for the Division 2 state playoffs. Aidan Ryan also had a goal and an assist, while Aidan Jalbert and Ryan Hart had solo goals. Griffin Winter earned the win with a dozen saves in net, and teammates James Caeran, Drake Wyman, Eli Feingold and Hogan Sedky all contributed solo assists.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Hamilton-Wenham 61, Revere 52: The Generals wrapped up their season with a nice win in the consolation round of the Patten Tournament. Markus Nordin scored 19 points to go with 15 rebounds, five assists and five steals, finishing his career with 1,109 points. Chris Collins added a double-double with 13 points and 15 boards.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Gordon 69, Suffolk 57: The Scots (12-13) went on the road and upset the No. 4 seed in the CCC playoffs. Madison Wynbeek controlled the paint with 21 points and 19 rebounds and sisters Ami and Isabella Rivera were both in double figures with 12 and 10 points each.
Endicott 64, Salve Regina 52: In the opening round of the CCC playoffs, the No. 3 seeded Gulls moved into the semifinals behind a dominant frontcourt effort from Sarah Dempsey (20 points, 13 rebounds). Olivia Duncan added 10 points and Tara Lugeni had nine with five assists.
Worcester State 83, Salem State 62: Irianis Delgago had 18 points but the Vikings (7-18) were bounced in the MASCAC quarterfinals. Peabody’s Liz Zaiter turned in her tenth double-double of the season with 15 points and ten rebounds.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Salem State 101, Framingham State 55: The Vikings (15-9) ran wild in the MASCAC quarterfinals with six players hitting double figures in the playoff rout. Josiah Green’s 18 points were the high water mark, Conner Bryne scored 14 and his brother Jarret scored 12 with 13 rebounds.
Suffolk 75, Endicott 73: The Gulls had a look at a buzzer beating 3-pointer but it was off the mark and Endicott (13-11) was ousted from the CCC playoffs. Cameron Ray had 24 points and Billy Arsenault added 21 with Jalen Echevarria added a solid 19.
Salve Regina 78, Gordon 57: Playing on back-to-back days after winning the CCC play-in Monday, the Scots saw their season end in the league quarterfinals. Bryce Smith had 13 points to lead his club in scoring and David Massillon chipped in with a dozen.
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Salem State 6, Framingham State 1: Goals by Erik Larsson, Billy Falter, Joe Smith, Kevin Stoya, Luke Day and Luke Pepin helped the Vikings improve to 10-12 on the season. Aaron Mercer made 21 stops to earn another MASCAC victory as Salem ends the regular season with wins in three of its last four.