GIRLS LACROSSE
Salem 8, Whittier 3: The Witches won their first game of the season on Senior Night as Kate Heppner scored three goals and goalie Mari Diaz was excellent in net with a dozen saves. Arenne Kenney, Neely Harrington, Jestiny Torres, Samantha Agno, and Whitey New all had solo goals as well for Salem.
BOYS TENNIS
Marblehead 5, Salem 0: The Magicians, ranked No. 8 in Division 2, remained unbeaten in NEC play and improved to 12-2 overall with clean sweeps by Etan Farfel (6-0, 6-0), Anthony Vizy (6-0, 6-1), Jack Wykes (6-0, 6-1) and the teams of Austin Bacon & Leo Winocour (6-0, 6-0) and Quinn Fletcher & Ben Zaltsman (6-0, 6-1).
GIRLS TENNIS
Bishop Fenwick 5, Cardinal Spellman 0: Callie Reed won her first varsity match, 6-0, 6-2, and the rest of the Crusaders followed suit with wins by Nora Elenbaas (6-2, 6-0), Madelyn Leary (6-1, 6-1), Aoife DeClerq & Gwen Schroeder (6-1, 6-0) and Lacey Murphy & Ari Summa (6-4, 4-6, 10-8).
Hamilton-Wenham 5, Amesbury 0: Julia Mahar earned her first varsity win teamed with Sofia Montoya at second doubles and the Generals clinched another CAL Baker title. Also winning were Sky Jara (6-0, 6-0), Naomi Provost (6-0, 6-0), Chloe Gern (6-1, 6-1) and the team of Abby Simon & Sienna Gregory (6-0, 6-0).
Masconomet 5, Danvers 0: The Chieftains earned a sweep behind solid matches from Kendall Skulley (6-1, 6-1), Nina Klink (6-0, 6-0), Teagan Skulley (6-0, 6-0) and the teams of Shaylee Moreno & Maya Klink (6-2, 7-6) and Chloe Ahern & Taylor Mastrogiovanni (6-0, 6-0).
BASEBALL
Bishop Fenwick 3, Bishop Stang 2: Senior captain Michael Geissler struck out 11 batters and went the distance, limiting CCL leading Stang to three hits as the Crusaders (13-4) handed them their first league loss of the year. Carter McFadden tripled in Costa Beechin (single) and also scored a pair of runs, being driven home by Josh Scali and Cormac Heney (two hits). Chris D’Angelo also had a double and a single for Fenwick, which has won seven of its last eight.
Amesbury 6, Ipswich 1: Though the Tigers (2-10) grabbed an early lead on a double-steal of home, they were held to just two hits by the Red Hawks on the road.
St. Paul 3, St. John’s Prep 1: Jack Sarno (4 2/3 innings) and Anthony Romano (1 1/3) combined for nine strikeouts but the Eagles (8-7) were limited to four hits in a road loss. Johnny Tighe’s triple plated Nate Marston with the Prep’s only run in the seventh and Cam LaGrassa (double) and Will Shaheen also had hits.
Hamilton-Wenham 13, Manchester Essex 5: Connor McClintock went 3-for-4, scored four runs and drove in two to help the Generals (10-5) officially qualify for the postseason. Tate Fitzgibbons threw five strong innings while Aiden Clarke had two hits with a double and two RBI, Gian Gamelli scored three times and Harrison Stein scored twice. Also collecting RBI were Fitzgibbons (2) and Alec Cote.
BOYS LACROSSE
St. John’s Prep 12, Bishop Guertin (NH) 11: Matt Morrow scored three times and Nick Schibli, Greyson Ambrosh, and Jack Weissenburger were all defensive standouts as the Eagles (14-2) won their final out-of-state game of the season. Jimmy Ayers and Will Sawyer each had two goals for St. John’s, with Jake Vana and Luke Kelly scoring once and assisting on another. Single goals came from Nate Jones, Rowan Mondello, and Weissenburger, with Chris Esposito (12 faceoff wins) and Harlan Graber picking up assists. Gavin Kornitsky finished with six saves.
SOFTBALL
Bishop Fenwick 8, Bishop Stang 6: Gigi Aupont struck out 10 more batters and the Crusaders outslugged Stang to improve to 8-7. Lilli Bonacorsi went 2-for-3 with two RBI while Sophia Savino had a triple among her three hits with two RBI. Maisie Dunn also knocked in a pair.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
St. John’s Prep 3, Catholic Memorial 0: Graham Pasersky had 15 assists for the Eagles, who also got six kills each from Matt Ciampa and Michael Wagner in their 25-10, 25-12, 25-18 sweep. Ben Bailey also had an excellent day behind the service line with 17 serves and four aces.
BC High 3, Salem 0: Senior outside hitter Jake Fritz powered Salem with eight kills, one ace and one block in its 26-28, 17-25, 9-25 setback. Muhammed McClure, a libero, excelled defensively with 11 digs for the Witches, who had three set points in the first set before falling.
GIRLS TRACK
Hamilton-Wenham 77, Lynnfield 63: Sophomore Georgia Wilson won three events for the victorious Generals, capturing the triple jump, 100 and 200 meters. Charlotte Madden picked up a pair of victories in the mile and 2-mile, while other winners for H-W included Tessa Hunt in the javelin, Annie Moynihan in the long jump, Caroline Monahan in the 100 hurdles, and both the 4x100 relay (Moynihan, Monahan, Hunt and Greta Baird), and the 4x400 relay (Mira Fleming, Hannah Butler, Hunt and Ema Klefti).
BOYS TRACK
Lynnfield 94, Hamilton-Wenham 47: First place finishes in both the 800 and the mile by Clark Glidden was the highlight for the Generals. In addition, James Regan won the 2-mile, and the 4x400 relay team of Clidden, Isaac Jones ,Regan and Ben Rich were also victorious.